Morrow Little Miami dented the scoreboard first, but Cincinnati West Clermont responded to earn a 33-14 decision in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Morrow Little Miami started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Cincinnati West Clermont at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers took a 14-13 lead over the Wolves heading to the intermission locker room.

Cincinnati West Clermont broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 33-14 lead over Morrow Little Miami.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Cincinnati West Clermont and Morrow Little Miami squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

