Cincinnati Withrow handed Springboro a tough 29-10 loss on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense darted in front for a 22-10 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Cincinnati Withrow jumped to a 29-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Springboro and Cincinnati Withrow played in a 27-21 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 17, Cincinnati Withrow squared off with Cincinnati Walnut Hills in a football game.

