Cincinnati Elder took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Philadelphia Neumann-Goretti Catholic 35-14 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Elder a 14-0 lead over Philadelphia Neumann-Goretti Catholic.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Saints got within 21-8.

Cincinnati Elder moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

