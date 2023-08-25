Canal Winchester topped New Albany in a 20-14 overtime thriller on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Canal Winchester took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over New Albany after the first quarter.

The Indians opened a close 14-0 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Indians and the Eagles locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Canal Winchester avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the first overtime period.

Last season, New Albany and Canal Winchester squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at New Albany High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.