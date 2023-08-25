Columbus Hamilton Township’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Lancaster 57-36 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Rangers’ offense jumped in front for a 29-21 lead over the Gales at halftime.

Lancaster didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 36-29 in the third quarter.

The Rangers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Gales 21-7 in the last stanza.

