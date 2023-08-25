Clayton Northmont didn’t flinch, finally repelling Cincinnati La Salle 35-31 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Clayton Northmont and Cincinnati La Salle settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Thunderbolts registered a 28-21 advantage at halftime over the Lancers.

Clayton Northmont moved to a 35-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lancers outpointed the Thunderbolts 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

