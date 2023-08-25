Cincinnati Mariemont’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Norwood 28-7 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Cincinnati Mariemont took an early lead by forging an 8-0 margin over Norwood after the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Norwood got within 21-7.

The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Mariemont and Norwood squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

In recent action on Aug. 11, Norwood faced off against Cincinnati Riverview East.

