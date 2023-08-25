Cleveland Glenville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Powell Olentangy Liberty 34-10 Friday on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Cleveland Glenville jumped in front of Powell Olentangy Liberty 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tarblooders fought to a 34-10 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third and fourth quarters.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.