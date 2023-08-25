After jumping in front early, Delaware Olentangy Berlin held off Lewis Center Olentangy Orange squad for a 31-24 win in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Delaware Olentangy Berlin a 21-7 lead over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Pioneers got within 21-10.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange clawed to within 24-17 through the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 31-24.

The last time Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange played in a 17-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

