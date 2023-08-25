Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 49-28 win over Erie McDowell on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Erie McDowell showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans took a 21-20 lead over the Warriors heading to the halftime locker room.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The final quarter was decisive for the Warriors, as they climbed out of a hole with a 49-28 scoring margin.

