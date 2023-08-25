A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Winton Woods handle Cincinnati Walnut Hills 49-0 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The last time Cincinnati Winton Woods and Cincinnati Walnut Hills played in a 52-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 17, Cincinnati Walnut Hills squared off with Cincinnati Withrow in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.