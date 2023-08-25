After jumping in front early, Geneva held off Struthers squad for a 31-22 win for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Geneva took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Struthers after the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense stormed in front for a 17-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Struthers showed its spirit while rallying to within 24-8 in the third quarter.

The Eagles’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Wildcats’ 14-7 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Geneva and Struthers played in a 42-20 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

