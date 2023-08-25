Cortland Lakeview pushed past Jefferson for a 32-13 win on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Cortland Lakeview took an early lead by forging a 12-6 margin over Jefferson after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 26-6 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Falcons fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Bulldogs would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Last season, Jefferson and Cortland Lakeview squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

