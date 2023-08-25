Dublin Jerome notched a win against Reynoldsburg 31-13 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Dublin Jerome opened with a 7-6 advantage over Reynoldsburg through the first quarter.

The Celtics’ offense darted in front for a 21-13 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

Dublin Jerome moved to a 24-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Celtics got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

