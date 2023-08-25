Creston Norwayne’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Canton Central Catholic 33-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Creston Norwayne opened with a 6-0 advantage over Canton Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Bobcats’ offense darted in front for a 13-0 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.

Creston Norwayne stormed to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Bobcats skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Canton Central Catholic and Creston Norwayne faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Creston Norwayne High School.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Massillon Perry.

