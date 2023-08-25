Cleveland VASJ recorded a big victory over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 47-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a modest 17-11 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Cleveland VASJ breathed fire to a 47-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap 7-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

