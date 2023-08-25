Gahanna Lincoln unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Groveport Madison 34-3 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Gahanna Lincoln jumped in front of Groveport Madison 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Lions opened a towering 27-0 gap over the Cruisers at the intermission.

Gahanna Lincoln steamrolled to a 34-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Groveport Madison squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Groveport Madison High School.

