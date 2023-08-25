Avon earned a convincing 28-7 win over Canton McKinley for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Avon opened with a 7-0 advantage over Canton McKinley through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened a meager 14-7 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

