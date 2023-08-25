Andover Pymatuning Valley trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 28-13 win over Middlefield Cardinal on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Middlefield Cardinal started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Andover Pymatuning Valley at the end of the first quarter.

The Lakers kept an 8-6 intermission margin at the Huskies’ expense.

Middlefield Cardinal showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 14-13.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lakers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

