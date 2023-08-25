Cleveland St. Ignatius fought ahead of Mentor 16-14 in a close game during this Ohio football game.

Cleveland St. Ignatius took an early lead by forging a 3-0 margin over Mentor after the first quarter.

The Cardinals came from behind to grab the advantage 14-10 at intermission over the Wildcats.

Cleveland St. Ignatius broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 16-14 lead over Mentor.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Cleveland St Ignatius and Mentor faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Cleveland St Ignatius High School.

Recently on Aug. 11, Mentor squared off with Chardon in a football game.

