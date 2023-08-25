Cincinnati Princeton eventually beat West Chester Lakota West 18-3 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Firebirds took a 3-0 lead over the Vikings heading to the intermission locker room.

Cincinnati Princeton broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 6-3 lead over West Chester Lakota West.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Vikings, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 12-0 final quarter, too.

The last time West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Princeton played in a 35-0 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

