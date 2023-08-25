Crooksville scored early and often to roll over Racine Southern 31-6 during this Ohio football game.

Crooksville took an early lead by forging a 10-6 margin over Racine Southern after the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Crooksville moved to a 19-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Ceramics put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Tornadoes 12-0 in the last stanza.

