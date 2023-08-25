Dublin Coffman posted a narrow 22-14 win over Dayton Centerville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Shamrocks opened a tight 10-7 gap over the Elks at halftime.

Dublin Coffman darted to a 13-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Shamrocks avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 9-7 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Dublin Coffman faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Dayton Centerville High School.

