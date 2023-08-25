East Liverpool pushed past Wintersville Indian Creek for a 27-7 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

East Liverpool darted in front of Wintersville Indian Creek 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Potters’ offense jumped in front for a 20-7 lead over the Redskins at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Potters got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Wintersville Indian Creek and East Liverpool played in a 26-17 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

