Gnadenhutten Indian Valley raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 47-16 win over Byesville Meadowbrook in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took an early lead by forging a 13-0 margin over Byesville Meadowbrook after the first quarter.

The Braves’ offense charged in front for a 40-8 lead over the Colts at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Byesville Meadowbrook made it 47-16.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.