Cadiz Harrison Central collected a solid win over Lore City Buckeye Trail in a 26-14 verdict on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Cadiz Harrison Central moved in front of Lore City Buckeye Trail 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Huskies opened a monstrous 19-0 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Cadiz Harrison Central stormed to a 26-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Huskies maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-0 in the final quarter.

The last time Cadiz Harrison Central and Lore City Buckeye Trail played in a 48-20 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

