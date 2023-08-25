A suffocating defense helped Columbus Bishop Watterson handle Dublin Scioto 42-0 during this Ohio football game.

Columbus Bishop Watterson stormed in front of Dublin Scioto 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Columbus Bishop Watterson jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Dublin Scioto faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

