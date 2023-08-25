Cincinnati Sycamore eventually took victory away from Fairfield 24-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The start wasn’t the problem for Fairfield, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Cincinnati Sycamore through the end of the first quarter.

The Indians took a 14-10 lead over the Aviators heading to the halftime locker room.

Cincinnati Sycamore broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 24-21 lead over Fairfield.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Fairfield and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Fairfield High School.

