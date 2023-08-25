Circleville Logan Elm earned a convincing 43-6 win over Williamsport Westfall in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.

Circleville Logan Elm steamrolled ahead of Williamsport Westfall 29-6 as the fourth quarter started.

There was no room for doubt as the Braves added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Circleville Logan Elm and Williamsport Westfall faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

