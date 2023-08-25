Chillicothe Unioto handed Amanda-Clearcreek a tough 29-10 loss in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Chillicothe Unioto a 6-0 lead over Amanda-Clearcreek.

The Shermans fought to a 13-7 halftime margin at the Aces’ expense.

Chillicothe Unioto darted to a 19-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Shermans’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 10-0 points differential.

Last season, Amanda-Clearcreek and Chillicothe Unioto faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.