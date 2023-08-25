Ashville Teays Valley dominated Logan 28-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Ashville Teays Valley took an early lead by forging a 7-6 margin over Logan after the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Vikings outscored the Chieftains 21-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Logan faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.