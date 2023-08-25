Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary slips past Massillon Perry

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary eventually took victory away from Massillon Perry 16-14 at Massillon Perry High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Massillon Perry started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary at the end of the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish kept a 9-7 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary moved to a 16-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers narrowed the gap 7-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Recently on Aug. 17, Massillon Perry squared off with Canton Central Catholic in a football game.

Niles comes up short in matchup with Alliance

Alliance collected a solid win over Niles in a 45-28 verdict at Alliance High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Alliance took an early lead by forging a 27-14 margin over Niles after the first quarter.

The Red Dragons tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 33-21 at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Aviators, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 12-7 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Alliance and Niles squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Niles McKinley High School.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Niles faced off against Warren Howland.

Alliance Marlington overcomes Canal Fulton Northwest’s lead to earn win

Alliance Marlington overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 31-21 win against Canal Fulton Northwest in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Canal Fulton Northwest started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Alliance Marlington at the end of the first quarter.

The Indians took a 21-14 lead over the Dukes heading to the intermission locker room.

Alliance Marlington broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 31-21 lead over Canal Fulton Northwest.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Canal Fulton Northwest and Alliance Marlington faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Canal Fulton Northwest High School.

Andover Pymatuning Valley overcomes deficit to defeat Middlefield Cardinal

Andover Pymatuning Valley trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 28-13 win over Middlefield Cardinal on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Middlefield Cardinal started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Andover Pymatuning Valley at the end of the first quarter.

The Lakers kept an 8-6 intermission margin at the Huskies’ expense.

Middlefield Cardinal showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 14-13.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Lakers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Middlefield Cardinal and Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

Ansonia shuts out Covington

Ansonia’s defense throttled Covington, resulting in a 56-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Ansonia a 28-0 lead over Covington.

The Tigers opened a huge 50-0 gap over the Buccs at the intermission.

Ansonia breathed fire to a 56-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 11, Ansonia faced off against Sidney Lehman Catholic.

Antwerp tacks win on Edon

Antwerp raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 54-24 win over Edon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Antwerp opened with a 24-16 advantage over Edon through the first quarter.

The Archers opened a towering 40-24 gap over the Bombers at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Archers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Edon and Antwerp squared off on Nov. 6, 2021 at Edon High School.

Archbold allows no points against St. Henry

A suffocating defense helped Archbold handle St. Henry 29-0 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Last season, Archbold and St. Henry faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at St. Henry.

Ashland escapes Marion Harding in thin win

Ashland didn’t flinch, finally repelling Marion Harding 14-6 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

The third quarter gave Ashland a 7-0 lead over Marion Harding.

The Arrows avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the final quarter.

Ashland Crestview pockets slim win over Howard East Knox

Ashland Crestview fought ahead of Howard East Knox 20-14 in a close game in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Ashland Crestview opened with a 7-0 advantage over Howard East Knox through the first quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 20-7 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Cougars 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Ashtabula Edgewood allows no points against Orwell Grand Valley

Ashtabula Edgewood sent Orwell Grand Valley home scoreless in a 55-0 decision in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Last season, Ashtabula Edgewood and Orwell Grand Valley squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Orwell Grand Valley High School.

Recently on Aug. 17, Orwell Grand Valley squared off with Conneaut in a football game.

Ashville Teays Valley dominates Logan

Ashville Teays Valley dominated Logan 28-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Ashville Teays Valley took an early lead by forging a 7-6 margin over Logan after the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Vikings outscored the Chieftains 21-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Ashville Teays Valley and Logan faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Ashville Teays Valley High School.

The Atwater Waterloo defense stifles Leetonia

Atwater Waterloo’s defense throttled Leetonia, resulting in a 21-0 shutout during this Ohio football game.

Avon rides to cruise-control win over Canton McKinley

Avon earned a convincing 28-7 win over Canton McKinley for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Avon opened with a 7-0 advantage over Canton McKinley through the first quarter.

The Eagles opened a meager 14-7 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Eagles got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon defeats Sycamore Mohawk

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon rolled past Sycamore Mohawk for a comfortable 32-7 victory at Sycamore Mohawk High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Bascom Hopewell-Loudon a 14-7 lead over Sycamore Mohawk.

Both teams were blanked in the second and third quarters.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Chieftains, who enjoyed the upper hand in an 18-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon and Sycamore Mohawk squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Sycamore Mohawk High School.

Recently on Aug. 17, Sycamore Mohawk squared off with Tiffin Calvert in a football game.

Batavia Clermont Northeastern posts win at Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian’s expense

Batavia Clermont Northeastern collected a solid win over Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian in a 33-21 verdict at Batavia Clermont Northeastern High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Batavia Clermont Northeastern took an early lead by forging a 14-7 margin over Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian after the first quarter.

The Rockets opened a slim 20-7 gap over the Lions at halftime.

Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian each scored in the third quarter.

The Lions rallied in the final quarter, but the Rockets skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

The last time Batavia Clermont Northeastern and Cincinnati Miami Valley Christian played in a 35-14 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

The Bay Village Bay defense stifles Mogadore Field

Bay Village Bay sent Mogadore Field home scoreless in a 31-0 decision in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Bay Village Bay a 14-0 lead over Mogadore Field.

The Rockets opened a monstrous 24-0 gap over the Falcons at halftime.

Bay Village Bay stormed to a 31-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Beaver Eastern sprints past Chillicothe Huntington

Beaver Eastern pushed past Chillicothe Huntington for a 31-14 win for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Beaver Eastern and Chillicothe Huntington were both scoreless.

The Eagles registered an 18-0 advantage at intermission over the Huntsmen.

Chillicothe Huntington trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 25-8.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 31-14.

Bellevue blitzes Wauseon in dominating victory

Bellevue raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 26-3 win over Wauseon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Bellevue a 6-3 lead over Wauseon.

The Redmen registered a 14-3 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

Bellevue stormed to a 26-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Belmont Union Local controls the action and Rayland Buckeye Local

Belmont Union Local dismissed Rayland Buckeye Local by a 48-7 count in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Last season, Belmont Union Local and Rayland Buckeye Local squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School.

Beloit West Branch blitzes Peninsula Woodridge in dominating victory

Beloit West Branch raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-13 win over Peninsula Woodridge for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Last season, Beloit West Branch and Peninsula Woodridge faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Beloit West Branch High School.

Berlin Center Western Reserve escapes close call with Conneaut

Berlin Center Western Reserve fought ahead of Conneaut 28-24 in a close game in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

A halftime tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The scoreboard showed Conneaut with a 21-14 lead over Berlin Center Western Reserve heading into the third quarter.

The Blue Devils pulled off a stirring 14-3 fourth quarter to trip the Spartans.

Last season, Conneaut and Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Berlin Center Western Reserve High School.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Conneaut faced off against Orwell Grand Valley.

Bethel-Tate earns stressful win over Alexandria Bishop Brossart

Bethel-Tate finally found a way to top Alexandria Bishop Brossart 18-14 at Alexandria Bishop Brossart High on Aug. 25 in Kentucky football action.

Beverly Fort Frye shuts out Belpre

A suffocating defense helped Beverly Fort Frye handle Belpre 62-0 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Bexley overwhelms Columbus Mifflin

It was a tough night for Columbus Mifflin which was overmatched by Bexley in this 47-6 verdict.

Last season, Bexley and Columbus Mifflin faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Bexley High School.

Blanchester tops Batavia

Blanchester eventually beat Batavia 35-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Blanchester a 14-13 lead over Batavia.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Blanchester jumped to a 28-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Blanchester and Batavia faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Batavia High School.

Bluffton squeezes past Pandora-Gilboa

Bluffton topped Pandora-Gilboa 28-21 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Tough to find an edge early, Bluffton and Pandora-Gilboa fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Bluffton darted in front of Pandora-Gilboa 21-14 going into the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 28-21.

Last season, Pandora-Gilboa and Bluffton squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

Bowling Green triumphs over Fostoria

Bowling Green controlled the action to earn an impressive 51-28 win against Fostoria during this Ohio football game.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Bobcats opened a thin 30-16 gap over the Redmen at the intermission.

Bowling Green steamrolled to a 38-16 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bobcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-12 edge.

Brookville earns narrow win over Anna

Brookville topped Anna 28-21 in a tough tilt on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Anna showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-6 advantage over Brookville as the first quarter ended.

The Blue Devils’ offense jumped in front for a 28-21 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Brookville and Anna faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Anna High School.

Bryan holds off Maumee

Bryan eventually took victory away from Maumee 42-35 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Maumee showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Bryan as the first quarter ended.

The Golden Bears’ offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 42-35.

The last time Bryan and Maumee played in a 48-20 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Bucyrus Wynford barely beats Marion Pleasant

Bucyrus Wynford fought ahead of Marion Pleasant 22-20 in a close game during this Ohio football game.

Bucyrus Wynford darted in front of Marion Pleasant 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Royals registered a 22-14 advantage at halftime over the Spartans.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Spartans enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Burton Berkshire routs Akron Coventry

Burton Berkshire earned a convincing 50-6 win over Akron Coventry for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The last time Akron Coventry and Burton Berkshire played in a 31-16 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Cadiz Harrison Central tops Lore City Buckeye Trail

Cadiz Harrison Central collected a solid win over Lore City Buckeye Trail in a 26-14 verdict on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Cadiz Harrison Central moved in front of Lore City Buckeye Trail 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Huskies opened a monstrous 19-0 gap over the Warriors at the intermission.

Cadiz Harrison Central stormed to a 26-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Huskies maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 14-0 in the final quarter.

The last time Cadiz Harrison Central and Lore City Buckeye Trail played in a 48-20 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Caldwell darts by Waterford

Caldwell dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-14 win over Waterford in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Caldwell opened with a 7-6 advantage over Waterford through the first quarter.

The Redskins fought to a 28-6 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Waterford got within 34-14.

The Redskins’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

Last season, Waterford and Caldwell faced off on Oct. 15, 2021 at Waterford High School.

Recently on Aug. 17, Waterford squared off with Albany Alexander in a football game.

Caledonia River Valley allows no points against Mansfield Madison Comprehensive

Caledonia River Valley’s defense throttled Mansfield Madison Comprehensive, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Caledonia River Valley took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Mansfield Madison Comprehensive after the first quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Rams’ expense.

Caledonia River Valley pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Caledonia River Valley and Mansfield Madison Comprehensive squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Mansfield Madison Comprehensive High School.

Canal Winchester outlasts New Albany to earn OT victory

Canal Winchester topped New Albany in a 20-14 overtime thriller on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Canal Winchester took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over New Albany after the first quarter.

The Indians opened a close 14-0 gap over the Eagles at halftime.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Indians and the Eagles locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Canal Winchester avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the first overtime period.

Last season, New Albany and Canal Winchester squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at New Albany High School.

Canton South denies Dover’s challenge

Canton South handed Dover a tough 50-40 loss in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Tough to find an edge early, Canton South and Dover fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Wildcats opened a meager 30-22 gap over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Dover responded in the third quarter by cutting the margin to 36-34.

The Wildcats avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-6 stretch over the final quarter.

Carlisle narrowly defeats Casstown Miami East

Carlisle eventually beat Casstown Miami East 34-20 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Carlisle a 12-6 lead over Casstown Miami East.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Indians and the Vikings were both scoreless.

Carlisle moved to a 26-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Carlisle and Casstown Miami East squared off on Aug. 26, 2021 at Carlisle High School.

Bloom-Carroll pushes over Columbus Bishop Hartley

Bloom-Carroll knocked off Columbus Bishop Hartley 28-17 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Bloom-Carroll took an early lead by forging a 14-7 margin over Columbus Bishop Hartley after the first quarter.

The Hawks stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 21-17.

Bloom-Carroll darted to a 28-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Cedarville shuts out Sabina East Clinton

Cedarville sent Sabina East Clinton home scoreless in a 35-0 decision in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Last season, Cedarville and Sabina East Clinton squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Cedarville High School.

Celina takes down St. Marys

Celina earned a convincing 37-15 win over St. Marys at Celina High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Celina moved in front of St. Marys 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Celina jumped to a 24-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 13-8 advantage in the frame.

Last season, St. Marys and Celina faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at St. Marys Memorial.

Chagrin Falls Kenston defeats Chesterland West Geauga

Chagrin Falls Kenston raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 49-14 win over Chesterland West Geauga in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Chagrin Falls Kenston took an early lead by forging a 28-0 margin over Chesterland West Geauga after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Bombers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-14 stretch over the final quarter.

Chardon NDCL overwhelms Ashtabula Lakeside

Chardon NDCL scored early and often to roll over Ashtabula Lakeside 38-8 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Chesapeake squeezes past Minford

Chesapeake posted a narrow 22-21 win over Minford in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Minford started on steady ground by forging a 21-7 lead over Chesapeake at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers’ offense moved in front for a 22-21 lead over the Falcons at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Minford and Chesapeake faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Minford High School.

Chillicothe Southeastern takes advantage of early margin to defeat London Madison-Plains

A swift early pace pushed Chillicothe Southeastern past London Madison-Plains Friday 27-6 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Chillicothe Southeastern took an early lead by forging a 20-6 margin over London Madison-Plains after the first quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

The Panthers held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Chillicothe Unioto posts win at Amanda-Clearcreek’s expense

Chillicothe Unioto handed Amanda-Clearcreek a tough 29-10 loss in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Chillicothe Unioto a 6-0 lead over Amanda-Clearcreek.

The Shermans fought to a 13-7 halftime margin at the Aces’ expense.

Chillicothe Unioto darted to a 19-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Shermans’ train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 10-0 points differential.

Last season, Amanda-Clearcreek and Chillicothe Unioto faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Chillicothe Unioto High School.

Cincinnati Anderson tops Loveland

Cincinnati Anderson controlled the action to earn an impressive 48-14 win against Loveland on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Cincinnati Anderson took an early lead by forging an 8-0 margin over Loveland after the first quarter.

The Raptors fought to a 27-7 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Cincinnati Anderson jumped to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Raptors added to their advantage with a 14-7 margin in the closing period.

The last time Cincinnati Anderson and Loveland played in a 42-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Cincinnati College Prep overcomes deficit and Cincinnati Summit Country Day

Cincinnati College Prep was shaken, but pushed past Cincinnati Summit Country Day for a 22-9 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Cincinnati Summit Country Day started on steady ground by forging a 6-0 lead over Cincinnati College Prep at the end of the first quarter.

The Silver Knights took a 9-8 lead over the Lions heading to the intermission locker room.

Cincinnati College Prep broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-9 lead over Cincinnati Summit Country Day.

The Lions avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

The last time Cincinnati College Prep and Cincinnati Summit Country Day played in a 22-21 game on Sept. 10, 2021.

Cincinnati Country Day triumphs in strong showing over Bradford

Cincinnati Country Day unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Bradford 33-6 Friday during this Ohio football game.

Cincinnati Country Day took an early lead by forging a 13-0 margin over Bradford after the first quarter.

The Nighthawks opened a lopsided 20-0 gap over the Railroaders at halftime.

Cincinnati Country Day stormed to a 27-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Nighthawks and the Railroaders each scored in the fourth quarter.

Cincinnati Elder darts past Philadelphia Neumann-Goretti Catholic with early burst

Cincinnati Elder took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Philadelphia Neumann-Goretti Catholic 35-14 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Cincinnati Elder a 14-0 lead over Philadelphia Neumann-Goretti Catholic.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Saints got within 21-8.

Cincinnati Elder moved to a 28-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

Cincinnati Mariemont triumphs over Norwood

Cincinnati Mariemont’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Norwood 28-7 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Cincinnati Mariemont took an early lead by forging an 8-0 margin over Norwood after the first quarter.

The Warriors registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Norwood got within 21-7.

The Warriors avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Mariemont and Norwood squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Cincinnati Mariemont High School.

In recent action on Aug. 11, Norwood faced off against Cincinnati Riverview East.

Cincinnati Moeller allows no points against Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger

Defense dominated as Cincinnati Moeller pitched a 57-0 shutout of Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Cincinnati North College Hill allows no points against Franklin Middletown Christian

A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati North College Hill handle Franklin Middletown Christian 20-0 during this Ohio football game.

Cincinnati Princeton claims victory against West Chester Lakota West

Cincinnati Princeton eventually beat West Chester Lakota West 18-3 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Firebirds took a 3-0 lead over the Vikings heading to the intermission locker room.

Cincinnati Princeton broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 6-3 lead over West Chester Lakota West.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Vikings, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 12-0 final quarter, too.

The last time West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Princeton played in a 35-0 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

Cincinnati Purcell Marian comes from behind to stop Cincinnati Aiken

Cincinnati Purcell Marian trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 26-6 win over Cincinnati Aiken in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Recently on Aug. 17, Cincinnati Aiken squared off with Cincinnati Shroder in a football game.

Cincinnati Sycamore slips past Fairfield

Cincinnati Sycamore eventually took victory away from Fairfield 24-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The start wasn’t the problem for Fairfield, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Cincinnati Sycamore through the end of the first quarter.

The Indians took a 14-10 lead over the Aviators heading to the halftime locker room.

Cincinnati Sycamore broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 24-21 lead over Fairfield.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Fairfield and Cincinnati Sycamore faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Fairfield High School.

Cincinnati West Clermont overcomes deficit to defeat Morrow Little Miami

Morrow Little Miami dented the scoreboard first, but Cincinnati West Clermont responded to earn a 33-14 decision in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Morrow Little Miami started on steady ground by forging a 14-7 lead over Cincinnati West Clermont at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers took a 14-13 lead over the Wolves heading to the intermission locker room.

Cincinnati West Clermont broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 33-14 lead over Morrow Little Miami.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Cincinnati West Clermont and Morrow Little Miami squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Morrow Little Miami High School.

The Cincinnati Winton Woods defense stifles Cincinnati Walnut Hills

A suffocating defense helped Cincinnati Winton Woods handle Cincinnati Walnut Hills 49-0 at Cincinnati Winton Woods High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The last time Cincinnati Winton Woods and Cincinnati Walnut Hills played in a 52-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 17, Cincinnati Walnut Hills squared off with Cincinnati Withrow in a football game.

Cincinnati Withrow earns solid win over Springboro

Cincinnati Withrow handed Springboro a tough 29-10 loss on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense darted in front for a 22-10 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Cincinnati Withrow jumped to a 29-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Springboro and Cincinnati Withrow played in a 27-21 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 17, Cincinnati Withrow squared off with Cincinnati Walnut Hills in a football game.

The Cincinnati Wyoming defense stifles Monroe

Cincinnati Wyoming’s defense throttled Monroe, resulting in a 13-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Cincinnati Wyoming jumped in front of Monroe 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

Cincinnati Wyoming darted to a 13-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

Circleville Logan Elm triumphs in strong showing over Williamsport Westfall

Circleville Logan Elm earned a convincing 43-6 win over Williamsport Westfall in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and second quarters.

Circleville Logan Elm steamrolled ahead of Williamsport Westfall 29-6 as the fourth quarter started.

There was no room for doubt as the Braves added to their advantage with a 14-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Circleville Logan Elm and Williamsport Westfall faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Circleville Logan Elm High School.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie shuts out Trenton Edgewood

Defense dominated as Clarksville Clinton-Massie pitched a 42-0 shutout of Trenton Edgewood in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Trenton Edgewood after the first quarter.

The Falcons opened an immense 35-0 gap over the Cougars at halftime.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Trenton Edgewood and Clarksville Clinton-Massie squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Trenton Edgewood High School.

Clayton Northmont pockets slim win over Cincinnati La Salle

Clayton Northmont didn’t flinch, finally repelling Cincinnati La Salle 35-31 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Clayton Northmont and Cincinnati La Salle settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Thunderbolts registered a 28-21 advantage at halftime over the Lancers.

Clayton Northmont moved to a 35-24 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lancers outpointed the Thunderbolts 7-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Cleveland Glenville dominates Powell Olentangy Liberty

Cleveland Glenville unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Powell Olentangy Liberty 34-10 Friday on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Cleveland Glenville jumped in front of Powell Olentangy Liberty 12-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tarblooders fought to a 34-10 intermission margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third and fourth quarters.

Cleveland John Hay exhales after close call with Cleveland Central Catholic

Cleveland John Hay posted a narrow 9-6 win over Cleveland Central Catholic in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Last season, Cleveland John Hay and Cleveland Central Catholic squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Cleveland Central Catholic High School.

Cleveland St. Ignatius escapes close call with Mentor

Cleveland St. Ignatius fought ahead of Mentor 16-14 in a close game during this Ohio football game.

Cleveland St. Ignatius took an early lead by forging a 3-0 margin over Mentor after the first quarter.

The Cardinals came from behind to grab the advantage 14-10 at intermission over the Wildcats.

Cleveland St. Ignatius broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 16-14 lead over Mentor.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Cleveland St Ignatius and Mentor faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Cleveland St Ignatius High School.

Recently on Aug. 11, Mentor squared off with Chardon in a football game.

Cleveland VASJ overwhelms Youngstown Cardinal Mooney

Cleveland VASJ recorded a big victory over Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 47-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Vikings opened a modest 17-11 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Cleveland VASJ breathed fire to a 47-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals narrowed the gap 7-0 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Clyde overwhelms Toledo Start

Clyde scored early and often to roll over Toledo Start 44-12 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Clyde took an early lead by forging a 17-0 margin over Toledo Start after the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Clyde pulled to a 24-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fliers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Spartans 20-6 in the last stanza.

Last season, Clyde and Toledo Start faced off on Sept. 9, 2022 at Toledo Start High School.

Coldwater delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Bellefontaine

Coldwater posted a narrow 28-25 win over Bellefontaine for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Cavaliers fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Chieftains’ expense.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Bellefontaine inched back to a 28-19 deficit.

The Cavaliers’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Chieftains’ 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Coldwater and Bellefontaine played in a 31-21 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

The Columbus Africentric defense stifles Columbus Linden-Mckinley

Columbus Africentric’s defense throttled Columbus Linden-Mckinley, resulting in a 50-0 shutout at Columbus Africentric on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Africentric squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Columbus Linden McKinley Academy.

Columbus Bishop Ready scores early, pulls away from Cincinnati Hills Christian

A swift early pace pushed Columbus Bishop Ready past Cincinnati Hills Christian Friday 56-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Columbus Bishop Ready took an early lead by forging a 28-8 margin over Cincinnati Hills Christian after the first quarter.

The Eagles tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 28-16 at halftime.

Columbus Bishop Ready steamrolled to a 56-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Columbus Bishop Watterson shuts out Dublin Scioto

A suffocating defense helped Columbus Bishop Watterson handle Dublin Scioto 42-0 during this Ohio football game.

Columbus Bishop Watterson stormed in front of Dublin Scioto 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

Columbus Bishop Watterson jumped to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Columbus Bishop Watterson and Dublin Scioto faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Columbus Bishop Watterson High School.

Columbus East secures a win over Columbus Independence

Columbus East collected a solid win over Columbus Independence in a 32-22 verdict in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 6-6 duel in the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a meager 18-14 gap over the 76ers at halftime.

Columbus East darted to a 26-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The 76ers tried to respond in the fourth quarter with an 8-6 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Recently on Aug. 17, Columbus East squared off with Dayton Meadowdale in a football game.

Columbus Hamilton Township bests Lancaster

Columbus Hamilton Township’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Lancaster 57-36 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter.

The Rangers’ offense jumped in front for a 29-21 lead over the Gales at halftime.

Lancaster didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 36-29 in the third quarter.

The Rangers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Gales 21-7 in the last stanza.

Columbus South sprints past Columbus Centennial

Columbus South eventually beat Columbus Centennial 36-22 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Last season, Columbus South and Columbus Centennial faced off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Columbus South High School.

Columbus St. Charles scores early, pulls away from Columbus Beechcroft

Columbus St. Charles took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Columbus Beechcroft 37-18 during this Ohio football game.

Columbus Grove earns solid win over Findlay Liberty-Benton

Columbus Grove grabbed a 24-14 victory at the expense of Findlay Liberty-Benton at Columbus Grove High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bulldogs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 10-7 final quarter, too.

Last season, Findlay Liberty-Benton and Columbus Grove faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Findlay Liberty-Benton High School.

Corning Miller delivers statement win over Matamoras Frontier

Corning Miller rolled past Matamoras Frontier for a comfortable 44-12 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Recently on Aug. 17, Matamoras Frontier squared off with Bridgeport in a football game.

Cortland Lakeview collects victory over Jefferson

Cortland Lakeview pushed past Jefferson for a 32-13 win on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Cortland Lakeview took an early lead by forging a 12-6 margin over Jefferson after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 26-6 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Falcons fought through an interesting fourth quarter, yet the Bulldogs would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Last season, Jefferson and Cortland Lakeview squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Cortland Lakeview High School.

Cincinnati Dohn Community comes up short in matchup with Covington Holy Cross

Covington Holy Cross notched a win against Cincinnati Dohn Community 32-14 for a Kentucky high school football victory on Aug. 25.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Cincinnati Dohn Community faced off against Dayton Thurgood Marshall.

Creston Norwayne overwhelms Canton Central Catholic

Creston Norwayne’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Canton Central Catholic 33-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Creston Norwayne opened with a 6-0 advantage over Canton Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Bobcats’ offense darted in front for a 13-0 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.

Creston Norwayne stormed to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Crusaders rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Bobcats skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Canton Central Catholic and Creston Norwayne faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Creston Norwayne High School.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Massillon Perry.

Crooksville prevails over Racine Southern

Crooksville scored early and often to roll over Racine Southern 31-6 during this Ohio football game.

Crooksville took an early lead by forging a 10-6 margin over Racine Southern after the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Crooksville moved to a 19-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Ceramics put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Tornadoes 12-0 in the last stanza.

Crown City South Gallia darts by Bidwell River Valley

Crown City South Gallia dominated Bidwell River Valley 34-13 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Crown City South Gallia opened with an 18-7 advantage over Bidwell River Valley through the first quarter.

Crown City South Gallia jumped to a 34-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

Last season, Bidwell River Valley and Crown City South Gallia squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Crown City South Gallia High School.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit rallies to top Erie McDowell

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 49-28 win over Erie McDowell on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Erie McDowell showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit as the first quarter ended.

The Trojans took a 21-20 lead over the Warriors heading to the halftime locker room.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The final quarter was decisive for the Warriors, as they climbed out of a hole with a 49-28 scoring margin.

Danville overwhelms Bucyrus

Danville rolled past Bucyrus for a comfortable 67-6 victory on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Danville opened with a 27-6 advantage over Bucyrus through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense pulled in front for a 61-6 lead over the Redmen at the intermission.

Danville stormed to a 67-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne allows no points against Dayton Belmont

Defense dominated as Dayton Chaminade-Julienne pitched a 67-0 shutout of Dayton Belmont in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Last season, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Dayton Belmont squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High School.

Dayton Dunbar sprints past Columbus Walnut Ridge

Dayton Dunbar pushed past Columbus Walnut Ridge for a 34-14 win in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Dayton Dunbar took an early lead by forging an 8-0 margin over Columbus Walnut Ridge after the first quarter.

The Scots didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 16-12 at halftime.

Dayton Dunbar jumped to a 34-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Scots tried to respond in the final quarter with a 2-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Dayton Meadowdale earns narrow win over Cincinnati Woodward

Dayton Meadowdale eventually took victory away from Cincinnati Woodward 22-18 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cincinnati Woodward, as it began with a 6-0 edge over Dayton Meadowdale through the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs took a 12-7 lead over the Lions heading to the halftime locker room.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Lions fought back from a final-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Bulldogs.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Dayton Meadowdale faced off against Columbus East.

Dayton Oakwood bests Dayton Northridge

Dayton Oakwood handled Dayton Northridge 38-12 in an impressive showing on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Dayton Oakwood took an early lead by forging a 9-0 margin over Dayton Northridge after the first quarter.

The Lumberjacks opened a giant 17-0 gap over the Polar Bears at halftime.

Dayton Oakwood stormed to a 31-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lumberjacks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Dayton Northridge and Dayton Oakwood squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Dayton Northridge High School.

De Graff Riverside records thin win against Springfield Northeastern

De Graff Riverside topped Springfield Northeastern 23-22 in a tough tilt on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Springfield Northeastern, as it began with a 10-0 edge over De Graff Riverside through the end of the first quarter.

The Pirates’ offense moved in front for a 17-16 lead over the Jets at halftime.

De Graff Riverside darted to a 23-16 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Jets rallied in the fourth quarter, but the Pirates skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Springfield Northeastern and De Graff Riverside faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Springfield Northeastern High School.

Defiance grinds out close victory over Wapakoneta

Defiance didn’t flinch, finally repelling Wapakoneta 16-13 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The Bulldogs registered a 16-6 advantage at intermission over the Redskins.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Redskins enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Wapakoneta and Defiance played in a 15-0 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 17, Defiance squared off with Napoleon in a football game.

Defiance Ayersville posts win at Delphos Jefferson’s expense

Defiance Ayersville collected a solid win over Delphos Jefferson in a 42-26 verdict in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Defiance Ayersville darted in front of Delphos Jefferson 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pilots fought to a 27-14 intermission margin at the Wildcats’ expense.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Delphos Jefferson made it 27-26.

Conditioning showed as the Pilots outscored the Wildcats 15-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Delphos Jefferson and Defiance Ayersville squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Defiance Ayersville.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Delphos Jefferson faced off against Delphos St. John’s.

Defiance Tinora edges past Tontogany Otsego in tough test

Defiance Tinora fought ahead of Tontogany Otsego 27-19 in a close game in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Delaware Hayes thumps Columbus Marion-Franklin outplays

Delaware Hayes recorded a big victory over Columbus Marion-Franklin 37-12 at Delaware Hayes High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Delaware Hayes and Columbus Marion-Franklin squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Delaware Hayes High School.

Early offense pushes Delaware Olentangy Berlin past Lewis Center Olentangy Orange

After jumping in front early, Delaware Olentangy Berlin held off Lewis Center Olentangy Orange squad for a 31-24 win in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Delaware Olentangy Berlin a 21-7 lead over Lewis Center Olentangy Orange.

The scene changed momentarily in the second quarter when the Pioneers got within 21-10.

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange clawed to within 24-17 through the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 31-24.

The last time Delaware Olentangy Berlin and Lewis Center Olentangy Orange played in a 17-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Delta squeezes past Sherwood Fairview

Delta topped Sherwood Fairview 31-28 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Panthers opened a small 10-8 gap over the Apaches at the intermission.

Delta darted to a 24-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Apaches tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 14-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Dola Hardin Northern overwhelms North Baltimore

Dola Hardin Northern left no doubt on Friday, controlling North Baltimore from start to finish for a 49-21 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Dresden Tri-Valley prevails over Pataskala Licking Heights

Dresden Tri-Valley earned a convincing 42-7 win over Pataskala Licking Heights on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Dresden Tri-Valley a 20-0 lead over Pataskala Licking Heights.

The Scotties registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Hornets.

Dresden Tri-Valley roared to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets outpointed the Scotties 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Dresden Tri-Valley and Pataskala Licking Heights played in a 27-21 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Dublin Coffman carves slim margin over Dayton Centerville

Dublin Coffman posted a narrow 22-14 win over Dayton Centerville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Shamrocks opened a tight 10-7 gap over the Elks at halftime.

Dublin Coffman darted to a 13-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Shamrocks avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 9-7 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, Dayton Centerville and Dublin Coffman faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Dayton Centerville High School.

Dublin Jerome’s convoy passes Reynoldsburg

Dublin Jerome notched a win against Reynoldsburg 31-13 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Dublin Jerome opened with a 7-6 advantage over Reynoldsburg through the first quarter.

The Celtics’ offense darted in front for a 21-13 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

Dublin Jerome moved to a 24-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Celtics got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Duncan Falls Philo edges past Carrollton in tough test

Duncan Falls Philo eventually took victory away from Carrollton 20-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Duncan Falls Philo jumped in front of Carrollton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Duncan Falls Philo and Carrollton each scored in the third quarter.

The Warriors tried to respond in the final quarter with a 7-6 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Recently on Aug. 17, Duncan Falls Philo squared off with The Plains Athens in a football game.

East Liverpool collects victory over Wintersville Indian Creek

East Liverpool pushed past Wintersville Indian Creek for a 27-7 win in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

East Liverpool darted in front of Wintersville Indian Creek 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Potters’ offense jumped in front for a 20-7 lead over the Redskins at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Potters got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Wintersville Indian Creek and East Liverpool played in a 26-17 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

East Liverpool Beaver Local darts by Salem

East Liverpool Beaver Local dominated Salem 41-20 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

East Liverpool Beaver Local took an early lead by forging a 21-0 margin over Salem after the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

East Liverpool Beaver Local breathed fire to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Quakers rallied with a 14-13 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Beavers prevailed.

Last season, Salem and East Liverpool Beaver Local squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

Eastlake North allows no points against Norwalk

A suffocating defense helped Eastlake North handle Norwalk 35-0 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Eastlake North opened with a 14-0 advantage over Norwalk through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Eastlake North thundered to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rangers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Edgerton rides to cruise-control win over West Unity Hilltop

Edgerton unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off West Unity Hilltop 46-12 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Edgerton thundered in front of West Unity Hilltop 26-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 32-6 halftime margin at the Cadets’ expense.

Edgerton pulled to a 46-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cadets closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Edgerton and West Unity Hilltop played in a 59-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Elida exhales after close call with Lima Shawnee

Elida posted a narrow 13-9 win over Lima Shawnee for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Elida opened with a 7-0 advantage over Lima Shawnee through the first quarter.

The Indians tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 7-6 at the intermission.

Elida moved to a 13-9 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Lima Shawnee and Elida squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Elida High School.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Lima Shawnee faced off against Lima Central Catholic.

Euclid secures a win over Erie

Euclid eventually beat Erie 14-4 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Last season, Euclid and Erie faced off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Euclid High School.

The Findlay defense stifles Lima

Defense dominated as Findlay pitched a 43-0 shutout of Lima during this Ohio football game.

Findlay charged in front of Lima 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Trojans opened a colossal 28-0 gap over the Spartans at the intermission.

Findlay jumped to a 43-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Findlay and Lima faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lima Senior High School.

Fort Mitchell Dixie Heights crushes Cincinnati Hughes

Fort Mitchell Dixie Heights earned a convincing 33-8 win over Cincinnati Hughes in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Fort Mitchell Dixie Heights darted in front of Cincinnati Hughes 13-8 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Colonels and the Big Red were both scoreless.

Fort Mitchell Dixie Heights charged to a 27-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Colonels outscored the Big Red 6-0 in the fourth quarter.

Fort Mitchell Dixie Heights tacks win on Cincinnati Hughes

Fort Mitchell Dixie Heights raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 33-8 win over Cincinnati Hughes in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

The Franklin Bishop Fenwick defense stifles Oxford Talawanda

Franklin Bishop Fenwick’s defense throttled Oxford Talawanda, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Fredericktown slips past Johnstown Northridge

Fredericktown didn’t flinch, finally repelling Johnstown Northridge 19-17 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Gahanna Columbus Academy routs Cardington-Lincoln

Gahanna Columbus Academy dismissed Cardington-Lincoln by a 33-8 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Gahanna Columbus Academy opened with a 13-0 advantage over Cardington-Lincoln through the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Gahanna Columbus Academy charged to a 26-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Vikings’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

Gahanna Lincoln tacks win on Groveport Madison

Gahanna Lincoln unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Groveport Madison 34-3 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Gahanna Lincoln jumped in front of Groveport Madison 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Lions opened a towering 27-0 gap over the Cruisers at the intermission.

Gahanna Lincoln steamrolled to a 34-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Groveport Madison squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Groveport Madison High School.

Galion survives for narrow win over Carey

Galion didn’t flinch, finally repelling Carey 21-14 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The Tigers opened a close 21-14 gap over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the first, third and fourth quarters.

The last time Carey and Galion played in a 35-21 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

Galion Northmor allows no points against Greenwich South Central

Galion Northmor sent Greenwich South Central home scoreless in a 60-0 decision during this Ohio football game.

Galion Northmor jumped in front of Greenwich South Central 19-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Knights registered a 40-0 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Galion Northmor breathed fire to a 47-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Golden Knights outscored the Trojans 13-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Galion Northmor and Greenwich South Central squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Galion Northmor High School.

Gallipolis Gallia shuts out The Plains Athens

Gallipolis Gallia’s defense throttled The Plains Athens, resulting in a 30-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Gallipolis Gallia moved in front of The Plains Athens 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense stormed in front for a 27-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the third quarter.

The Blue Devils’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 3-0 points differential.

The last time Gallipolis Gallia and The Plains Athens played in a 38-15 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Recently on Aug. 17, The Plains Athens squared off with Duncan Falls Philo in a football game.

Gates Mills Gilmour triumphs in strong showing over Warrensville Heights

Gates Mills Gilmour recorded a big victory over Warrensville Heights 49-18 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

The Lancers opened a close 27-12 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Gates Mills Gilmour pulled to a 49-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Gates Mills Gilmour and Warrensville Heights squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Warrensville Heights High School.

Super start fuels Geneva’s victory over Struthers

After jumping in front early, Geneva held off Struthers squad for a 31-22 win for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Geneva took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Struthers after the first quarter.

The Eagles’ offense stormed in front for a 17-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

Struthers showed its spirit while rallying to within 24-8 in the third quarter.

The Eagles’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Wildcats’ 14-7 margin in the final quarter.

The last time Geneva and Struthers played in a 42-20 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Genoa Area dominates Toledo Bowsher in convincing showing

Genoa Area recorded a big victory over Toledo Bowsher 42-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Genoa Area took an early lead by forging a 28-0 margin over Toledo Bowsher after the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Genoa Area stormed to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Racers enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Germantown Valley View darts by West Milton Milton-Union

Germantown Valley View controlled the action to earn an impressive 60-7 win against West Milton Milton-Union at West Milton Milton-Union High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Germantown Valley View a 21-7 lead over West Milton Milton-Union.

The Spartans opened an enormous 27-7 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Germantown Valley View steamrolled to a 46-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Germantown Valley View and West Milton Milton-Union squared off on Nov. 18, 2022 at Germantown Valley View High School.

Gibsonburg records thin win against Attica Seneca East

Gibsonburg didn’t flinch, finally repelling Attica Seneca East 12-8 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Gibsonburg moved in front of Attica Seneca East 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Gibsonburg moved to a 12-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers narrowed the gap 8-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Girard takes down Youngstown Liberty

Girard’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Youngstown Liberty 49-7 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Last season, Girard and Youngstown Liberty faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Girard High School.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley bests Byesville Meadowbrook

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 47-16 win over Byesville Meadowbrook in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley took an early lead by forging a 13-0 margin over Byesville Meadowbrook after the first quarter.

The Braves’ offense charged in front for a 40-8 lead over the Colts at halftime.

The gap narrowed in the third quarter when Byesville Meadowbrook made it 47-16.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The Granville defense stifles Bellville Clear Fork

A suffocating defense helped Granville handle Bellville Clear Fork 15-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Granville darted in front of Bellville Clear Fork 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Aces fought to a 15-0 halftime margin at the Colts’ expense.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third and fourth quarters.

Greenfield McClain grinds out close victory over McDermott Northwest

Greenfield McClain finally found a way to top McDermott Northwest 14-13 during this Ohio football game.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense darted in front for a 14-0 lead over the Mohawks at the intermission.

McDermott Northwest drew within 14-7 in the third quarter.

The Mohawks enjoyed a 6-0 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Grove City Christian overcomes Franklin Furnace Green’s lead to earn win

Grove City Christian rallied from behind to knock off Franklin Furnace Green for a 49-13 verdict for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Hamilton shuts out Liberty Township Lakota East

Defense dominated as Hamilton pitched a 21-0 shutout of Liberty Township Lakota East for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Hamilton opened with a 7-0 advantage over Liberty Township Lakota East through the first quarter.

The Big Blue opened a huge 21-0 gap over the Thunderhawks at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Liberty Township Lakota East and Hamilton squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Hamilton High School.

Hamilton Badin barely beats Columbus St. Francis DeSales

Hamilton Badin didn’t flinch, finally repelling Columbus St. Francis DeSales 10-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Defense ruled the first and second quarters as the Rams and the Stallions were both scoreless.

Columbus St. Francis DeSales moved ahead by earning a 6-3 advantage over Hamilton Badin at the end of the third quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Rams, as they climbed out of a hole with a 10-6 scoring margin.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and Columbus St Francis DeSales faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Hamilton Badin High School.

Hamler Patrick Henry defeats Haviland Wayne Trace

Hamler Patrick Henry dominated Haviland Wayne Trace 34-12 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Hamler Patrick Henry took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Haviland Wayne Trace after the first quarter.

The Patriots opened a huge 34-8 gap over the Raiders at halftime.

Haviland Wayne Trace clawed to within 34-12 through the third quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Hamler Patrick Henry and Haviland Wayne Trace played in a 17-6 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

Hanoverton United routs East Canton

Hanoverton United handled East Canton 42-21 in an impressive showing in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The last time Hanoverton United and East Canton played in a 55-21 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Harrod Allen East triumphs over Arlington

Harrod Allen East earned a convincing 28-3 win over Arlington in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Harrod Allen East a 7-0 lead over Arlington.

The Mustangs fought to a 21-3 halftime margin at the Red Devils’ expense.

Harrod Allen East thundered to a 28-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Heath triumphs over Newark Licking Valley

Heath controlled the action to earn an impressive 46-17 win against Newark Licking Valley in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 27-10 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Heath thundered to a 39-17 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bulldogs, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Newark Licking Valley and Heath faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

Hebron Lakewood escapes close call with Baltimore Liberty Union

Hebron Lakewood topped Baltimore Liberty Union 28-23 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Hebron Lakewood opened with a 7-0 advantage over Baltimore Liberty Union through the first quarter.

The Lions trimmed the margin to make it 14-10 at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-17.

The Lancers’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-6 points differential.

Last season, Baltimore Liberty Union and Hebron Lakewood faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Baltimore Liberty Union High School.

Hicksville tacks win on Swanton

Hicksville dominated Swanton 28-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The Aces opened a narrow 20-6 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

Conditioning showed as the Aces outscored the Bulldogs 8-0 in the fourth quarter.

Hilliard Bradley pushes over Hilliard Darby

Hilliard Bradley knocked off Hilliard Darby 28-10 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Hilliard Bradley darted in front of Hilliard Darby 7-3 to begin the second quarter.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Jaguars and the Panthers were both scoreless.

Hilliard Bradley jumped to a 21-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 28-10.

The last time Hilliard Bradley and Hilliard Darby played in a 19-14 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Hilliard Davidson tops Grove City

Hilliard Davidson dismissed Grove City by a 48-21 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Hilliard Davidson took an early lead by forging a 10-0 margin over Grove City after the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 31-7 advantage at intermission over the Greyhounds.

Hilliard Davidson steamrolled to a 41-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Hilliard Davidson and Grove City squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Grove City High School.

Hillsboro routs Goshen

Hillsboro scored early and often to roll over Goshen 56-19 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Indians’ offense charged in front for a 28-12 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Hillsboro jumped to a 49-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Indians and the Warriors each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Hillsboro and Goshen squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Hillsboro High School.

Holgate crushes Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic

Holgate handled Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic 54-20 in an impressive showing during this Ohio football game.

Holgate took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic after the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense charged in front for a 40-14 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Holgate pulled to a 54-20 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Holgate and Sandusky St Mary Central Catholic played in a 32-24 game on Sept. 3, 2022.

Holland Springfield secures a win over Toledo Rogers

Holland Springfield handed Toledo Rogers a tough 30-20 loss on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Holland Springfield took an early lead by forging a 16-8 margin over Toledo Rogers after the first quarter.

The tables turned a bit at halftime when the Rams got within 16-14.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Blue Devils outscored the Rams 14-6 in the fourth quarter.

Hubbard crushes Greenville

Hubbard controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-7 win against Greenville in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Hubbard a 27-0 lead over Greenville.

Hubbard breathed fire to a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Eagles and the Trojans were both scoreless.

The last time Hubbard and Greenville played in a 8-3 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Hudson overpowers North Canton Hoover in thorough fashion

Hudson controlled the action to earn an impressive 45-8 win against North Canton Hoover at North Canton Hoover High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Hudson opened with a 7-0 advantage over North Canton Hoover through the first quarter.

The Explorers opened a mammoth 24-0 gap over the Vikings at the intermission.

Hudson roared to a 45-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The Ironton Rock Hill defense stifles Willow Wood Symmes Valley

Defense dominated as Ironton Rock Hill pitched a 28-0 shutout of Willow Wood Symmes Valley at Ironton Rock Hill High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Ironton Rock Hill a 28-0 lead over Willow Wood Symmes Valley.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

Johnstown survives for narrow win over Coshocton

Johnstown didn’t flinch, finally repelling Coshocton 44-36 at Coshocton High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Coshocton, as it began with a 15-8 edge over Johnstown through the end of the first quarter.

The Redskins took a 29-24 lead over the Johnnies heading to the halftime locker room.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

It took a 20-7 rally, but the Johnnies were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Kansas Lakota controls the action and Arcadia

Kansas Lakota raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 31-7 win over Arcadia on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Kansas Lakota a 7-0 lead over Arcadia.

The Raiders fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at the Redskins’ expense.

Kansas Lakota breathed fire to a 31-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 7-0 in the final quarter.

Kenton takes down Ottawa-Glandorf

Kenton’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Ottawa-Glandorf 52-29 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Kenton jumped in front of Ottawa-Glandorf 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Titans drew within 20-14 at the intermission.

Ottawa-Glandorf moved ahead of Kenton 27-20 to start the fourth quarter.

It took a 32-2 rally, but the Wildcats were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ottawa-Glandorf and Kenton squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Kettering Alter overwhelms Dayton Thurgood Marshall

Kettering Alter’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Dayton Thurgood Marshall 49-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The last time Kettering Alter and Dayton Thurgood Marshall played in a 49-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Kettering Alter faced off against Kettering Fairmont and Dayton Thurgood Marshall took on Cincinnati Dohn Community on Aug. 17 at Dayton Thurgood Marshall High School.

Kings Mill Kings controls the action and Cincinnati Turpin

Kings Mill Kings dominated Cincinnati Turpin 38-10 during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Kings Mill Kings a 7-3 lead over Cincinnati Turpin.

The Knights opened an enormous 21-3 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Kings Mill Kings stormed to a 35-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans managed a 7-3 rally in the final quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Last season, Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Turpin faced off on Oct. 15, 2021 at Kings Mill Kings High School.

Lancaster Fairfield Christian overcomes Frankfort Adena in seat-squirming affair

Lancaster Fairfield Christian finally found a way to top Frankfort Adena 45-43 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

The last time Frankfort Adena and Lancaster Fairfield Christian played in a 39-13 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Lancaster Fairfield Union allows no points against Pomeroy Meigs

Lancaster Fairfield Union sent Pomeroy Meigs home scoreless in a 38-0 decision for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Lancaster Fairfield Union thundered in front of Pomeroy Meigs 24-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Falcons’ offense roared in front for a 31-0 lead over the Marauders at halftime.

Lancaster Fairfield Union stormed to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Lawrenceburg slips past Cleves Taylor

Lawrenceburg topped Cleves Taylor 10-7 in a tough tilt on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and second quarters.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Lawrenceburg and Cleves Taylor locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

There was no room for doubt as the Tigers added to their advantage with a 3-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Lawrenceburg and Cleves Taylor squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Lawrenceburg High School.

The Leipsic defense stifles Van Buren

Leipsic’s defense throttled Van Buren, resulting in a 48-0 shutout at Leipsic High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Leipsic a 28-0 lead over Van Buren.

The Vikings’ offense jumped in front for a 42-0 lead over the Black Knights at the intermission.

Leipsic roared to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Lewis Center Olentangy blitzes Medina in dominating victory

Lewis Center Olentangy scored early and often to roll over Medina 53-28 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Lewistown Indian Lake denies Milford Center Fairbanks’ challenge

Lewistown Indian Lake notched a win against Milford Center Fairbanks 22-6 at Lewistown Indian Lake High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Lewistown Indian Lake darted in front of Milford Center Fairbanks 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Lakers’ offense moved in front for a 13-6 lead over the Panthers at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Lakers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 9-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Milford Center Fairbanks and Lewistown Indian Lake squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Milford Center Fairbanks High School.

Liberty Center darts past Napoleon with early burst

Liberty Center rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 47-6 win over Napoleon in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Liberty Center opened with a 21-0 advantage over Napoleon through the first quarter.

The Tigers registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Wildcats.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Tigers added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.

The last time Liberty Center and Napoleon played in a 35-21 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Napoleon faced off against Defiance.

Lisbon grinds out close victory over Fairport Harbor Fairport

Lisbon fought ahead of Fairport Harbor Fairport 14-6 in a close game in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

The Blue Devils opened a meager 14-6 gap over the Skippers at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first, third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Lisbon and Fairport Harbor Fairport squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Fairport Harbor Fairport Harding High School.

Lockland takes down Russelllville Southern Buckeye

Lockland’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Russelllville Southern Buckeye 54-6 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The London defense stifles Chillicothe

London sent Chillicothe home scoreless in a 21-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

London took an early lead by forging a 13-0 margin over Chillicothe after the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Red Raiders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

Last season, London and Chillicothe faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at London High School.

Louisville allows no points against Zanesville

A suffocating defense helped Louisville handle Zanesville 22-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Louisville moved in front of Zanesville 3-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Leopards registered a 10-0 advantage at halftime over the Blue Devils.

Louisville jumped to a 17-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Leopards put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Blue Devils 5-0 in the last stanza.

Madison tacks win on Willoughby South

Madison’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Willoughby South 41-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Madison a 7-0 lead over Willoughby South.

The Blue Streaks registered a 21-6 advantage at halftime over the Rebels.

Madison breathed fire to a 34-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Blue Streaks outscored the Rebels 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

The last time Willoughby South and Madison played in a 29-8 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

Magnolia Sandy Valley scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Akron Manchester

Magnolia Sandy Valley rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 49-13 win over Akron Manchester in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Last season, Magnolia Sandy Valley and Akron Manchester squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Akron Manchester High School.

The Malvern defense stifles Bowerston Conotton Valley

Malvern’s defense throttled Bowerston Conotton Valley, resulting in a 28-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Malvern moved in front of Bowerston Conotton Valley 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Malvern charged to a 20-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

The last time Malvern and Bowerston Conotton Valley played in a 40-12 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

Mansfield claims victory against Canfield

Mansfield notched a win against Canfield 24-14 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Mantua Crestwood comes from behind to stop Minerva

Mantua Crestwood rallied after a first-quarter deficit to knock off Minerva 36-21 during this Ohio football game.

The start wasn’t the problem for Minerva, as it began with a 14-0 edge over Mantua Crestwood through the end of the first quarter.

The Lions took a 21-8 lead over the Red Devils heading to the halftime locker room.

Mantua Crestwood broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 22-21 lead over Minerva.

The Red Devils put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Lions 14-0 in the last stanza.

The last time Mantua Crestwood and Minerva played in a 28-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Marengo Highland tops Wooster Triway

Marengo Highland pushed past Wooster Triway for a 26-7 win for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Marengo Highland darted in front of Wooster Triway 12-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Fighting Scots opened a small 19-7 gap over the Titans at halftime.

Marengo Highland breathed fire to a 26-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Maria Stein Marion Local scores early, pulls away from Franklin

An early dose of momentum helped Maria Stein Marion Local to a 63-7 runaway past Franklin in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Maria Stein Marion Local opened with a 28-0 advantage over Franklin through the first quarter.

The Flyers’ offense jumped in front for a 48-0 lead over the Wildcats at halftime.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Flyers held on with an 8-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The Marion Elgin defense stifles Morral Ridgedale

A suffocating defense helped Marion Elgin handle Morral Ridgedale 32-0 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Marion Elgin opened with a 6-0 advantage over Morral Ridgedale through the first quarter.

The Comets’ offense stormed in front for a 20-0 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Marion Elgin charged to a 26-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Comets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 6-0 stretch over the fourth quarter.

Last season, Marion Elgin and Morral Ridgedale squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Marion Elgin High School.

Mason pushes over Cincinnati Oak Hills

Mason grabbed a 24-14 victory at the expense of Cincinnati Oak Hills on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Mason opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Oak Hills through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Mason pulled over Cincinnati Oak Hills 24-7 heading to the fourth quarter.

The Comets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Highlanders’ 7-0 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Mason and Cincinnati Oak Hills squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Mason High School.

Massillon races in front to defeat Canton GlenOak

Massillon took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Canton GlenOak 56-7 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Last season, Massillon and Canton GlenOak squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Canton GlenOak High School.

Massillon Jackson earns narrow win over Mayfield

Massillon Jackson finally found a way to top Mayfield 36-35 during this Ohio football game.

Mayfield authored a promising start, taking a 13-7 advantage over Massillon Jackson at the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats took a 20-14 lead over the Polar Bears heading to the intermission locker room.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Polar Bears pulled off a stirring 22-15 fourth quarter to trip the Wildcats.

The last time Mayfield and Massillon Jackson played in a 48-10 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Massillon Tuslaw shuts out Doylestown Chippewa

Defense dominated as Massillon Tuslaw pitched a 34-0 shutout of Doylestown Chippewa during this Ohio football game.

Massillon Tuslaw took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over Doylestown Chippewa after the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Massillon Tuslaw breathed fire to a 20-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Mustangs’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

Circleville lets lead slip away in McArthur Vinton County’s victory

McArthur Vinton County fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 19-8 win over Circleville at Circleville High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Circleville, as it began with an 8-6 edge over McArthur Vinton County through the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings’ offense darted in front for a 12-8 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Vikings put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Tigers 7-0 in the last stanza.

McComb triumphs over Convoy Crestview

McComb dismissed Convoy Crestview by a 55-13 count in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

McComb took an early lead by forging a 13-6 margin over Convoy Crestview after the first quarter.

The Panthers registered a 33-13 advantage at intermission over the Knights.

McComb steamrolled to a 48-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

McConnelsville Morgan overcomes deficit and Vincent Warren

Vincent Warren cut in front to start, but McConnelsville Morgan answered the challenge to collect a 33-22 victory on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Vincent Warren, as it began with a 7-6 edge over McConnelsville Morgan through the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders’ offense moved in front for an 18-14 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

McConnelsville Morgan stormed to a 33-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Raiders’ advantage was wide enough to weather the Warriors’ 8-0 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, McConnelsville Morgan and Vincent Warren squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Vincent Warren High School.

McDonald escapes close call with Columbiana

McDonald posted a narrow 21-14 win over Columbiana for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

An intermission tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Conditioning showed as the Blue Devils outscored the Clippers 14-7 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, McDonald and Columbiana squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Columbiana High School.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley races in front to defeat Cory-Rawson

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 56-14 victory over Cory-Rawson in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley took an early lead by forging a 22-6 margin over Cory-Rawson after the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 28-6 intermission margin at the Hornets’ expense.

McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley steamrolled to a 42-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-8 points differential.

Last season, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley and Cory-Rawson faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley High School.

Miamisburg carves slim margin over Bellbrook

Miamisburg didn’t flinch, finally repelling Bellbrook 14-10 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The Golden Eagles took a 3-0 lead over the Vikings heading to the halftime locker room.

Miamisburg broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 14-10 lead over Bellbrook.

Both teams were blanked in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Bellbrook and Miamisburg faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Miamisburg High School.

Middletown overcomes Cincinnati Colerain’s lead to earn win

Cincinnati Colerain cut in front to start, but Middletown answered the challenge to collect a 20-3 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Cincinnati Colerain authored a promising start, taking a 3-0 advantage over Middletown at the end of the first quarter.

Middletown broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-3 lead over Cincinnati Colerain.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Last season, Middletown and Cincinnati Colerain squared off on Sept. 30, 2022 at Cincinnati Colerain High School.

Resolve: Middletown Madison comes from behind to topple Cincinnati Gamble Montessori

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori dented the scoreboard first, but Middletown Madison responded to earn a 21-6 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Cincinnati Gamble Montessori showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-0 advantage over Middletown Madison as the first quarter ended.

The Mohawks’ offense moved in front for a 14-6 lead over the Gators at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Mohawks put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Gators 7-0 in the last stanza.

Milford builds initial momentum to defeat Lebanon

Milford raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 34-29 win over Lebanon on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Milford pulled in front of Lebanon 21-3 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Lebanon showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 28-17.

The Eagles maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 12-6 in the final quarter.

Last season, Milford and Lebanon squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Milford High School.

Millbury Lake shuts out Northwood

Millbury Lake sent Northwood home scoreless in a 33-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Millbury Lake jumped in front of Northwood 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Flyers’ offense thundered in front for a 28-0 lead over the Rangers at halftime.

Millbury Lake pulled to a 33-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Northwood and Millbury Lake faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Millbury Lake High School.

Mineral Ridge delivers statement win over Pepper Pike Orange

Mineral Ridge recorded a big victory over Pepper Pike Orange 49-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Last season, Mineral Ridge and Pepper Pike Orange squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Mineral Ridge High School.

Minster allows no points against St. Paris Graham

A suffocating defense helped Minster handle St. Paris Graham 35-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first quarter.

The Wildcats registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Falcons.

Minster steamrolled to a 28-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wildcats hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Minster and St Paris Graham squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Minster High School.

Monaca Central Valley delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Austintown Fitch

Monaca Central Valley topped Austintown Fitch 36-35 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Montpelier delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Elmore Woodmore

Montpelier topped Elmore Woodmore 9-7 in a tough tilt at Montpelier High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale outlasts Ada

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale pushed past Ada for a 40-27 win in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Mt. Victory Ridgemont tops Lima Perry

Mt. Victory Ridgemont dominated from start to finish in an imposing 62-28 win over Lima Perry on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Last season, Lima Perry and Mt Victory Ridgemont squared off on Oct. 1, 2021 at Lima Perry High School.

Nelsonville-York secures a win over Newark Catholic

Nelsonville-York collected a solid win over Newark Catholic in a 21-9 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Nelsonville-York a 7-3 lead over Newark Catholic.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

Nelsonville-York moved to a 14-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Buckeyes hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-6 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Newark Catholic and Nelsonville-York faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Newark Catholic High School.

New Bremen overcomes deficit to defeat Mechanicsburg

Mechanicsburg’s advantage forced New Bremen to dig down, but it did to earn a 28-7 win Friday in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Mechanicsburg started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over New Bremen at the end of the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

New Bremen moved in front of Mechanicsburg 14-7 going into the final quarter.

The Cardinals’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 14-0 points differential.

New Carlisle Tecumseh pushes over Dayton Carroll

New Carlisle Tecumseh grabbed a 28-14 victory at the expense of Dayton Carroll during this Ohio football game.

The last time New Carlisle Tecumseh and Dayton Carroll played in a 35-3 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

New Concord John Glenn dominates Cambridge in convincing showing

New Concord John Glenn left no doubt on Friday, controlling Cambridge from start to finish for a 42-14 victory on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave New Concord John Glenn a 7-0 lead over Cambridge.

The Little Muskies registered a 28-7 advantage at intermission over the Bobcats.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 35-14.

The Little Muskies avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

New Lebanon Dixie exhales after close call with Union City Mississinawa Valley

New Lebanon Dixie eventually took victory away from Union City Mississinawa Valley 35-27 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The last time Union City Mississinawa Valley and New Lebanon Dixie played in a 55-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

New Lexington overwhelms Zanesville Maysville

New Lexington rolled past Zanesville Maysville for a comfortable 33-10 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup.

New Lexington jumped in front of Zanesville Maysville 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

Zanesville Maysville showed its teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 20-10.

New Lexington breathed fire to a 26-10 lead heading into the final quarter.

New Lexington put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing Zanesville Maysville 7-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, New Lexington and Zanesville Maysville faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at New Lexington High School.

New Middletown Springfield Local takes advantage of early margin to defeat Brookfield

An early dose of momentum helped New Middletown Springfield Local to a 42-7 runaway past Brookfield on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

New Middletown Springfield Local took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Brookfield after the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense jumped in front for a 28-0 lead over the Warriors at halftime.

New Middletown Springfield Local charged to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Brookfield and New Middletown Springfield Local squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at New Middletown Springfield Local High School.

New Paris National Trail escapes close call with Lewisburg Tri-County North

New Paris National Trail finally found a way to top Lewisburg Tri-County North 28-21 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

New Paris National Trail took an early lead by forging a 12-7 margin over Lewisburg Tri-County North after the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

Lewisburg Tri-County North took the lead 21-20 to start the final quarter.

The Panthers had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Blazers won the session and the game with an 8-0 performance.

The last time New Paris National Trail and Lewisburg Tri-County North played in a 33-14 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Newark earns stressful win over Mt. Vernon

Newark didn’t flinch, finally repelling Mt. Vernon 35-28 at Newark High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Newark jumped in front of Mt. Vernon 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 21-14 halftime margin at the Yellow Jackets’ expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Newark and Mt. Vernon locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

The Wildcats put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Yellow Jackets 7-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Newark and Mt Vernon squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon High School.

Newcomerstown allows no points against Beallsville

Newcomerstown sent Beallsville home scoreless in a 27-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Newcomerstown opened with an 8-0 advantage over Beallsville through the first quarter.

The Trojans opened a towering 20-0 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Trojans, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 final quarter, too.

Last season, Newcomerstown and Beallsville faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Newcomerstown High School.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Newton Falls

North Jackson Jackson-Milton controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 47-14 victory over Newton Falls in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

North Jackson Jackson-Milton opened with a 21-0 advantage over Newton Falls through the first quarter.

The Bluejays registered a 40-0 advantage at intermission over the Tigers.

Newton Falls rallied in the third quarter by making it 40-6.

The Tigers tried to respond in the final quarter with an 8-7 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

The last time North Jackson Jackson-Milton and Newton Falls played in a 16-14 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 17, North Jackson Jackson-Milton faced off against Vienna Mathews.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford routs Oregon Cardinal Stritch

North Robinson Colonel Crawford dismissed Oregon Cardinal Stritch by a 57-13 count during this Ohio football game.

In recent action on Aug. 17, North Robinson Colonel Crawford faced off against Hannibal River.

Oak Harbor allows no points against Toledo Woodward

A suffocating defense helped Oak Harbor handle Toledo Woodward 44-0 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The last time Oak Harbor and Toledo Woodward played in a 48-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

The Ontario defense stifles Centerburg

A suffocating defense helped Ontario handle Centerburg 35-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Ontario roared in front of Centerburg 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Ontario stormed to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

Super start fuels Oregon Clay’s victory over Sylvania Northview

After jumping in front early, Oregon Clay held off Sylvania Northview squad for a 42-35 win on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Oregon Clay moved in front of Sylvania Northview 21-7 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Wildcats made it 28-21.

Oregon Clay and Sylvania Northview each scored in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the fourth quarter to make it 42-35.

Last season, Oregon Clay and Sylvania Northview squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Oregon Clay High School.

Ottawa Hills dominates Metamora Evergreen

Ottawa Hills recorded a big victory over Metamora Evergreen 40-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Green Bears fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Vikings’ expense.

Ottawa Hills jumped to a 40-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ottawa Hills and Metamora Evergreen faced off on Sept. 1, 2022 at Ottawa Hills High School.

Painesville Riverside comes from behind to stop Aurora

Aurora cut in front to start, but Painesville Riverside answered the challenge to collect a 31-14 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Aurora authored a promising start, taking a 7-0 advantage over Painesville Riverside at the end of the first quarter.

The Beavers’ offense jumped in front for a 10-7 lead over the Green Men at the intermission.

Painesville Riverside jumped to a 24-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Painesville Riverside and Aurora squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Aurora High School.

Pemberville Eastwood triumphs in strong showing over Bloomdale Elmwood

Pemberville Eastwood’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Bloomdale Elmwood 42-7 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Pemberville Eastwood darted in front of Bloomdale Elmwood 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 21-7 advantage at intermission over the Royals.

Pemberville Eastwood charged to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

The last time Bloomdale Elmwood and Pemberville Eastwood played in a 28-7 game on Nov. 11, 2022.

Perry allows no points against Painesville Harvey

Perry sent Painesville Harvey home scoreless in a 33-0 decision during this Ohio football game.

Not for the faint of heart: Perrysburg topples Marysville

Perrysburg eventually took victory away from Marysville 17-14 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Perrysburg a 7-0 lead over Marysville.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Perrysburg and Marysville locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Conditioning showed as the Yellow Jackets outscored the Monarchs 3-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Marysville and Perrysburg squared off on Nov. 5, 2021 at Marysville High School.

Pickerington Central grinds out close victory over Huber Heights Wayne

Pickerington Central posted a narrow 25-20 win over Huber Heights Wayne in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Pickerington Central moved in front of Huber Heights Wayne 16-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors trimmed the margin to make it 16-13 at the intermission.

Huber Heights Wayne took the lead 20-19 to start the fourth quarter.

The Tigers fought back from a fourth-quarter deficit to earn the victory over the Warriors.

Last season, Huber Heights Wayne and Pickerington Central squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Huber Heights Wayne High School.

Pickerington North overwhelms Gibsonia Pine-Richland

Pickerington North controlled the action to earn an impressive 35-14 win against Gibsonia Pine-Richland at Pickerington North High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Pickerington North took an early lead by forging a 21-0 margin over Gibsonia Pine-Richland after the first quarter.

Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the second and third quarters.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

Last season, Pickerington North and Gibsonia Pine-Richland squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Gibsonia Pine-Richland High School.

The Piketon defense stifles Oak Hill

A suffocating defense helped Piketon handle Oak Hill 34-0 at Piketon High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Piketon took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Oak Hill after the first quarter.

The Redstreaks opened a monstrous 28-0 gap over the Oaks at halftime.

Piketon charged to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Piketon and Oak Hill faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Oak Hill High School.

Plain City Jonathan Alder comes back to beat Delaware Buckeye Valley

Plain City Jonathan Alder overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 56-35 win over Delaware Buckeye Valley during this Ohio football game.

Delaware Buckeye Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 21-14 advantage over Plain City Jonathan Alder as the first quarter ended.

The Pioneers kept a 35-21 intermission margin at the Barons’ expense.

Plain City Jonathan Alder steamrolled to a 49-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the final quarter.

The last time Plain City Jonathan Alder and Delaware Buckeye Valley played in a 21-7 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

The Poland Seminary defense stifles Warren Howland

Poland Seminary sent Warren Howland home scoreless in a 41-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Poland Seminary took an early lead by forging a 21-0 margin over Warren Howland after the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense charged in front for a 34-0 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Poland Seminary pulled to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Poland Seminary and Warren Howland faced off on Sept. 3, 2021 at Warren Howland High School.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Warren Howland faced off against Niles.

Port Clinton overpowers Rossford in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Rossford which was overmatched by Port Clinton in this 52-21 verdict.

Port Clinton took an early lead by forging a 14-6 margin over Rossford after the first quarter.

The Redskins’ offense stormed in front for a 38-21 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Redskins put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Bulldogs 14-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Port Clinton and Rossford squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Rossford High School.

Portsmouth Notre Dame posts win at Sugar Grove Berne Union’s expense

Portsmouth Notre Dame collected a solid win over Sugar Grove Berne Union in a 28-12 verdict on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Portsmouth Notre Dame and Sugar Grove Berne Union settling for a 6-6 first-quarter knot.

The Titans fought to a 12-6 halftime margin at the Rockets’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Titans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-6 edge.

Last season, Sugar Grove Berne Union and Portsmouth Notre Dame faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Sugar Grove Berne Union High School.

Proctorville Fairland’s speedy start jolts Wellston

Proctorville Fairland scored early and often in a 56-21 win over Wellston in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The last time Proctorville Fairland and Wellston played in a 47-7 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Ravenna Southeast claims victory against Vienna Mathews

Ravenna Southeast handed Vienna Mathews a tough 48-28 loss for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Pirates registered a 34-12 advantage at halftime over the Mustangs.

Ravenna Southeast steamrolled to a 41-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates chalked up this decision in spite of the Mustangs’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Vienna Mathews faced off against North Jackson Jackson-Milton.

Reedsville Eastern bests Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans

Reedsville Eastern rolled past Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans for a comfortable 40-7 victory on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Reedsville Eastern a 28-0 lead over Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans.

The Eagles registered a 40-7 advantage at halftime over the Bishops.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

Richmond Edison shuts out Independence

A suffocating defense helped Richmond Edison handle Independence 35-0 at Independence High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Richmond Edison opened with a 7-0 advantage over Independence through the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense steamrolled in front for a 28-0 lead over the Blue Devils at halftime.

Richmond Edison charged to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Richwood North Union shuts out North Lewisburg Triad

Defense dominated as Richwood North Union pitched a 41-0 shutout of North Lewisburg Triad in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Richwood North Union jumped in front of North Lewisburg Triad 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats opened a monstrous 41-0 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Richwood North Union and North Lewisburg Triad squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at North Lewisburg Triad High School.

The Rittman defense stifles Windham

Defense dominated as Rittman pitched a 52-0 shutout of Windham in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Last season, Rittman and Windham faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Rittman High School.

Rockford Parkway’s speedy start jolts Pioneer North Central

Rockford Parkway controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 48-27 victory over Pioneer North Central in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Salineville Southern Local dominates Columbiana Crestview

Salineville Southern Local controlled the action to earn an impressive 38-6 win against Columbiana Crestview in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Salineville Southern Local took an early lead by forging a 16-0 margin over Columbiana Crestview after the first quarter.

The Indians fought to a 32-6 intermission margin at the Rebels’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Indians, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Salineville Southern Local and Columbiana Crestview squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Columbiana Crestview High School.

Sarahsville Shenandoah prevails over Shadyside

Sarahsville Shenandoah dominated from start to finish in an imposing 45-14 win over Shadyside in an Ohio high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Sarahsville Shenandoah a 13-0 lead over Shadyside.

The Zeps fought to a 39-14 halftime margin at the Tigers’ expense.

Sarahsville Shenandoah pulled to a 45-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Sarahsville Shenandoah and Shadyside faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Shadyside High School.

Shaker Heights allows no points against Lyndhurst Brush

Shaker Heights sent Lyndhurst Brush home scoreless in a 36-0 decision in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Shelby scores early, pulls away from Lexington

Shelby controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 50-19 victory over Lexington during this Ohio football game.

Shelby jumped in front of Lexington 19-0 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Minutemen made it 22-6.

Shelby breathed fire to a 36-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Whippets held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Sidney darts past Riverside Stebbins with early burst

Sidney rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 28-14 win over Riverside Stebbins in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Sidney took an early lead by forging a 28-7 margin over Riverside Stebbins after the first quarter.

Riverside Stebbins rallied in the third quarter by making it 28-14.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

The last time Riverside Stebbins and Sidney played in a 34-27 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Smithville scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas

A swift early pace pushed Smithville past Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas Friday 51-8 during this Ohio football game.

The first quarter gave Smithville a 14-0 lead over Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas.

The Smithies’ offense roared in front for a 28-0 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

Smithville jumped to a 44-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights rallied with an 8-7 advantage in the fourth quarter. However, the Smithies prevailed.

The last time Smithville and Louisville St Thomas Aquinas played in a 63-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Southington Chalker rides to cruise-control win over Sebring

Southington Chalker earned a convincing 54-6 win over Sebring at Sebring Mckinley Jr./Sr. High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Southington Chalker took an early lead by forging a 22-0 margin over Sebring after the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 38-0 intermission margin at the Trojans’ expense.

Southington Chalker thundered to a 54-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Spencerville crushes Paulding

Spencerville dismissed Paulding by a 35-8 count on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Spencerville a 14-0 lead over Paulding.

The Bearcats fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Paulding climbed back to within 21-8.

The Bearcats got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

Last season, Spencerville and Paulding squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Paulding High School.

Springfield Kenton Ridge allows no points against Tipp City Bethel

A suffocating defense helped Springfield Kenton Ridge handle Tipp City Bethel 44-0 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Springfield Kenton Ridge stormed in front of Tipp City Bethel 16-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Cougars registered a 44-0 advantage at halftime over the Bees.

Defense ruled the third and fourth quarters as the Cougars and the Bees were both scoreless.

The last time Springfield Kenton Ridge and Tipp City Bethel played in a 21-7 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Springfield Northwestern shuts out Springfield Greenon

A suffocating defense helped Springfield Northwestern handle Springfield Greenon 34-0 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The Warriors opened a slim 7-0 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Springfield Northwestern pulled to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the first and fourth quarters as the Warriors and the Knights were both scoreless.

Last season, Springfield Greenon and Springfield Northwestern squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Springfield Greenon High School.

Springfield Shawnee prevails over Cincinnati Madeira

Springfield Shawnee raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 35-7 win over Cincinnati Madeira in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.

The Braves fought to a 7-0 intermission margin at the Mustangs’ expense.

Springfield Shawnee breathed fire to a 21-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Braves avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-7 stretch over the final quarter.

St. Bernard Roger Bacon posts win at Cincinnati Western Hills’ expense

St. Bernard Roger Bacon notched a win against Cincinnati Western Hills 39-20 during this Ohio football game.

St. Leon East Central delivers statement win over Harrison

St. Leon East Central unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Harrison 42-7 Friday in an Indiana high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Last season, St Leon East Central and Harrison squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Harrison High School.

The St. Clairsville defense stifles Martins Ferry

Defense dominated as St. Clairsville pitched a 54-0 shutout of Martins Ferry in an Ohio high school football matchup.

St. Clairsville jumped in front of Martins Ferry 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Red Devils opened a mammoth 41-0 gap over the Purple Riders at halftime.

St. Clairsville roared to a 47-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Red Devils outscored the Purple Riders 7-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, St. Clairsville and Martins Ferry squared off on Sept. 9, 2022 at St. Clairsville High School.

Steubenville denies New Philadelphia’s challenge

Steubenville grabbed a 29-14 victory at the expense of New Philadelphia in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Steubenville opened with a 7-0 advantage over New Philadelphia through the first quarter.

The Big Red registered a 22-6 advantage at halftime over the Quakers.

New Philadelphia clawed to within 29-14 through the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Steubenville and New Philadelphia faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at New Philadelphia High School.

Stryker shuts out North Adams-Jerome

Stryker sent North Adams-Jerome home scoreless in a 42-0 decision in a Michigan high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The Panthers registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Rams.

Both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Panthers, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 14-0 final quarter, too.

The last time Stryker and North Adams-Jerome played in a 46-0 game on Aug. 27, 2022.

Sugarcreek Garaway triumphs in strong showing over Apple Creek Waynedale

Sugarcreek Garaway earned a convincing 40-12 win over Apple Creek Waynedale in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Sugarcreek Garaway a 27-3 lead over Apple Creek Waynedale.

The Pirates registered a 40-3 advantage at intermission over the Golden Bears.

Apple Creek Waynedale trimmed the margin in the third quarter to make it 40-6.

The Pirates maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 6-0 in the final quarter.

The last time Sugarcreek Garaway and Apple Creek Waynedale played in a 33-3 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Sylvania Southview dominates Toledo Waite

It was a tough night for Toledo Waite which was overmatched by Sylvania Southview in this 51-14 verdict.

Last season, Sylvania Southview and Toledo Waite squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Sylvania Southview High School.

Thornville Sheridan grinds out close victory over Pataskala Watkins Memorial

Thornville Sheridan didn’t flinch, finally repelling Pataskala Watkins Memorial 24-19 for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Thornville Sheridan took an early lead by forging a 9-0 margin over Pataskala Watkins Memorial after the first quarter.

The Generals’ offense moved in front for a 17-6 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

The Generals chalked up this decision in spite of the Warriors’ spirited final-quarter performance.

Last season, Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Thornville Sheridan squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Thornville Sheridan High School.

Monroeville falls to Tiffin Calvert in OT

Tiffin Calvert used overtime to slip past Monroeville 35-34 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Tiffin Calvert took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Monroeville after the first quarter.

The Senecas fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Monroeville didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 28-21 in the third quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Senecas and the Eagles locked in a 28-28 stalemate.

There was no room for doubt as Tiffin Calvert added to its advantage with a 7-6 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Tiffin Calvert and Monroeville squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Monroeville High School.

Recently on Aug. 17, Tiffin Calvert squared off with Sycamore Mohawk in a football game.

Tiffin Columbian survives for narrow win over Chardon

Tiffin Columbian fought ahead of Chardon 50-49 in a close game on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Recently on Aug. 11, Chardon squared off with Mentor in a football game.

Tipp City Tippecanoe dominates Fairborn

Tipp City Tippecanoe unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Fairborn 27-6 Friday in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Tipp City Tippecanoe took an early lead by forging a 3-0 margin over Fairborn after the first quarter.

The Skyhawks came from behind to grab the advantage 6-3 at halftime over the Red Devils.

Tipp City Tippecanoe broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-6 lead over Fairborn.

The Red Devils put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Skyhawks 7-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Tipp City Tippecanoe and Fairborn faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Tipp City Tippecanoe High School.

Toledo Central Catholic scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Toledo Whitmer

Toledo Central Catholic rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 35-8 win over Toledo Whitmer in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Toledo Central Catholic jumped in front of Toledo Whitmer 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and third quarters.

The Fighting Irish’s advantage was wide enough to weather the Panthers’ 8-7 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Toledo Central Catholic and Toledo Whitmer faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Toledo Whitmer High School.

Toledo Christian races in front to defeat Morenci

Toledo Christian broke to an early lead and topped Morenci 56-14 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Toledo Christian opened with a 20-0 advantage over Morenci through the first quarter.

The Eagles fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Toledo Christian steamrolled to a 56-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Bulldogs’ 14-0 advantage in the final quarter.

The last time Toledo Christian and Morenci played in a 35-20 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Toronto allows no points against East Palestine

A suffocating defense helped Toronto handle East Palestine 48-0 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Toronto opened with a 14-0 advantage over East Palestine through the first quarter.

The Red Knights registered a 34-0 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Toronto roared to a 48-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Toronto and East Palestine squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Toronto Jr./Sr. High School.

Trotwood-Madison dominates Kettering Fairmont

Trotwood-Madison rolled past Kettering Fairmont for a comfortable 38-8 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Trotwood-Madison opened with a 13-8 advantage over Kettering Fairmont through the first quarter.

The Rams’ offense roared in front for a 25-8 lead over the Firebirds at halftime.

Trotwood-Madison pulled to a 32-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Rams, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 6-0 final quarter, too.

The last time Kettering Fairmont and Trotwood-Madison played in a 38-14 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Kettering Fairmont faced off against Kettering Alter.

Troy allows no points against Greenville

Troy sent Greenville home scoreless in a 58-0 decision at Greenville High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Troy opened with a 21-0 advantage over Greenville through the first quarter.

The Trojans opened an immense 42-0 gap over the Green Wave at halftime.

Troy steamrolled to a 58-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

The last time Troy and Greenville played in a 61-13 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

Troy Christian allows no points against Springfield Catholic Central

Defense dominated as Troy Christian pitched an 18-0 shutout of Springfield Catholic Central in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The last time Springfield Catholic Central and Troy Christian played in a 37-14 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Uhrichsville Claymont shuts out Cleveland John Adams

Uhrichsville Claymont’s defense throttled Cleveland John Adams, resulting in a 60-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Uniontown Green sprints past Canfield South Range

Uniontown Green knocked off Canfield South Range 21-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Uniontown Green darted ahead of Canfield South Range 21-7 as the fourth quarter started.

Both teams were blanked in the first and fourth quarters.

Uniontown Lake knocks out victory beat against Youngstown Boardman

Uniontown Lake pushed past Youngstown Boardman for a 42-31 win in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Uniontown Lake and Youngstown Boardman settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Blue Streaks registered a 21-10 advantage at intermission over the Spartans.

Uniontown Lake and Youngstown Boardman each scored in the third quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Upper Arlington darts past Sunbury Big Walnut with early burst

Upper Arlington took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Sunbury Big Walnut 41-14 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Upper Arlington opened with a 14-0 advantage over Sunbury Big Walnut through the first quarter.

The Golden Bears opened a towering 27-7 gap over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 34-14.

There was no room for doubt as the Golden Bears added to their advantage with a 7-0 margin in the closing period.

Upper Sandusky denies Mt. Gilead’s challenge

Upper Sandusky notched a win against Mt. Gilead 26-12 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Upper Sandusky took an early lead by forging a 6-0 margin over Mt. Gilead after the first quarter.

The Rams fought to a 12-0 halftime margin at the Indians’ expense.

Mt. Gilead rallied in the third quarter by making it 20-12.

There was no room for doubt as the Rams added to their advantage with a 6-0 margin in the closing period.

Last season, Upper Sandusky and Mt Gilead faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Upper Sandusky High School.

Urbana slips past Fort Recovery

Urbana topped Fort Recovery 28-20 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Urbana moved in front of Fort Recovery 7-6 to begin the second quarter.

The Hillclimbers opened a modest 21-12 gap over the Indians at halftime.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Urbana and Fort Recovery were both scoreless.

The Indians fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Hillclimbers would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

The last time Fort Recovery and Urbana played in a 26-21 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Utica sets early tone to dominate Loudonville

Utica took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Loudonville 49-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Utica a 20-0 lead over Loudonville.

The Redskins’ offense pulled in front for a 49-7 lead over the Red Birds at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Van Wert overcomes Lima Bath’s lead to earn win

Van Wert rallied over Lima Bath for an inspiring 64-42 victory in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Lima Bath showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-7 advantage over Van Wert as the first quarter ended.

A halftime tie at 35-35 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Van Wert darted to a 49-35 bulge over Lima Bath as the fourth quarter began.

Conditioning showed as the Cougars outscored the Wildcats 15-7 in the final quarter.

Last season, Van Wert and Lima Bath squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Lima Bath High School.

Vandalia Butler thumps Piqua outplays

Vandalia Butler unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Piqua 27-3 Friday in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

The first quarter gave Vandalia Butler a 7-0 lead over Piqua.

The Aviators’ offense moved in front for a 10-3 lead over the Indians at halftime.

Vandalia Butler jumped to a 13-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Aviators put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Indians 14-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Piqua and Vandalia Butler faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Vandalia Butler High School.

Vanlue overpowers Millersport in thorough fashion

Vanlue dominated from start to finish in an imposing 56-28 win over Millersport on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Versailles shuts out Fort Loramie

Defense dominated as Versailles pitched a 35-0 shutout of Fort Loramie for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Versailles took an early lead by forging a 21-0 margin over Fort Loramie after the first quarter.

The Tigers opened an immense 35-0 gap over the Redskins at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Versailles and Fort Loramie faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Versailles High School.

Washington Court House Washington tops Mt. Orab Western Brown

Washington Court House Washington eventually beat Mt. Orab Western Brown 39-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first quarter.

The Blue Lions opened a thin 12-6 gap over the Broncos at the intermission.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Mt. Orab Western Brown inched back to an 18-14 deficit.

The Blue Lions put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Broncos 21-6 in the last stanza.

Last season, Mt Orab Western Brown and Washington Court House Washington squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Washington Court House Washington High School.

Waverly tops Chillicothe Zane Trace

Waverly pushed past Chillicothe Zane Trace for a 42-28 win on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Waverly took an early lead by forging a 7-0 margin over Chillicothe Zane Trace after the first quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 21-7 intermission margin at the Pioneers’ expense.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Tigers and the Pioneers each scored in the final quarter.

Waynesfield-Goshen shuts out Crestline

Defense dominated as Waynesfield-Goshen pitched a 63-0 shutout of Crestline during this Ohio football game.

Waynesfield-Goshen jumped in front of Crestline 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers’ offense pulled in front for a 49-0 lead over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Waynesfield-Goshen breathed fire to a 56-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Waynesville escapes Jamestown Greeneview in thin win

Waynesville finally found a way to top Jamestown Greeneview 24-20 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The Spartans’ offense jumped in front for a 17-7 lead over the Rams at the intermission.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the third quarter.

The Rams fought through an interesting final quarter, yet the Spartans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

Last season, Jamestown Greeneview and Waynesville squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

Weirton Madonna shuts out Wellsville

A suffocating defense helped Weirton Madonna handle Wellsville 32-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Weirton Madonna breathed fire in front of Wellsville 26-0 to begin the second quarter.

Weirton Madonna breathed fire to a 32-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second and fourth quarters.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South’s speedy start jolts Arcanum

West Alexandria Twin Valley South scored early and often in a 42-13 win over Arcanum in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South darted in front of Arcanum 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

West Alexandria Twin Valley South jumped to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Trojans 21-6 in the last stanza.

The last time West Alexandria Twin Valley South and Arcanum played in a 28-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

West Jefferson controls the action and Bainbridge Paint Valley

West Jefferson dominated from start to finish in an imposing 49-13 win over Bainbridge Paint Valley on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

West Jefferson darted in front of Bainbridge Paint Valley 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Roughriders opened a modest 28-13 gap over the Bearcats at the intermission.

West Jefferson charged to a 42-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Roughriders’ train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 7-0 points differential.

Last season, West Jefferson and Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Bainbridge Paint Valley High School.

West Lafayette Ridgewood crushes Warsaw River View

West Lafayette Ridgewood dominated Warsaw River View 57-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

West Lafayette Ridgewood breathed fire in front of Warsaw River View 33-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Generals’ offense pulled in front for a 43-0 lead over the Black Bears at halftime.

West Lafayette Ridgewood charged to a 50-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Black Bears 7-6 in the last stanza.

Last season, West Lafayette Ridgewood and Warsaw River View faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

West Liberty-Salem dominates Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan in convincing showing

West Liberty-Salem’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 42-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

West Liberty-Salem jumped in front of Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers’ offense moved in front for a 14-7 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.

West Liberty-Salem breathed fire to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Tigers hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 14-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, West Liberty-Salem and Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at West Liberty-Salem High School.

Portsmouth lets lead slip away in West Portsmouth Portsmouth West’s victory

West Portsmouth West trailed at the beginning, but put the hammer down in a 31-14 win over Portsmouth in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Portsmouth started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over West Portsmouth West at the end of the first quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second quarter, with no one scoring.

West Portsmouth West broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 20-14 lead over Portsmouth.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Senators, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 11-0 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, West Portsmouth West and Portsmouth squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Portsmouth High School.

Recently on Aug. 17, Portsmouth squared off with Lucasville Valley in a football game.

Westerville North rally stops Grove City Central Crossing

Westerville North was shaken, but pushed past Grove City Central Crossing for a 42-21 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

The start wasn’t the problem for Grove City Central Crossing, as it began with a 14-7 edge over Westerville North through the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over the Comets at the intermission.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the third quarter, with no one scoring.

The Warriors hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 21-7 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Westerville North and Grove City Central Crossing faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Westerville North High School.

Westerville South pockets slim win over Westerville Central

Westerville South posted a narrow 33-30 win over Westerville Central in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Westerville South opened with a 12-7 advantage over Westerville Central through the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense darted in front for a 19-7 lead over the Warhawks at halftime.

The dynamic altered in the third quarter as Westerville Central inched back to a 26-21 deficit.

The Wildcats chalked up this decision in spite of the Warhawks’ spirited fourth-quarter performance.

Last season, Westerville South and Westerville Central faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Westerville South High School.

Wheelersburg delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Cincinnati McNicholas

Wheelersburg posted a narrow 20-17 win over Cincinnati McNicholas in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Wheelersburg took an early lead by forging a 7-3 margin over Cincinnati McNicholas after the first quarter.

The Rockets came from behind to grab the advantage 10-7 at intermission over the Pirates.

Wheelersburg broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 20-17 lead over Cincinnati McNicholas.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne darts past Toledo St. John’s Jesuit with early burst

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 48-19 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne opened with a 21-7 advantage over Toledo St. John’s Jesuit through the first quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne jumped to a 41-19 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Generals hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne and Toledo St. John’s Jesuit faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Toledo St. John’s Jesuit.

Wickliffe prevails over Ashtabula St. John

Wickliffe dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-12 win over Ashtabula St. John at Ashtabula Saint John on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first quarter, with no one scoring.

The Blue Devils registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Fighting Heralds.

Wickliffe roared to a 48-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Heralds tried to respond in the final quarter with a 6-0 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Williamsburg’s convoy passes New Richmond

Williamsburg knocked off New Richmond 54-39 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Williamsburg darted in front of New Richmond 24-14 to begin the second quarter.

Both teams were shutout in the second quarter.

Williamsburg stormed to a 48-27 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Lions rallied with a 12-6 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Wildcats prevailed.

Wilmington holds off Washington Court House Miami Trace

Wilmington posted a narrow 24-21 win over Washington Court House Miami Trace in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Tough to find an edge early, Wilmington and Washington Court House Miami Trace fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

An intermission tie at 14-14 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The third quarter gave Wilmington a 24-21 lead over Washington Court House Miami Trace.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Washington Court House Miami Trace and Wilmington squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Wilmington High School.

The Woodsfield Monroe Central defense stifles Bridgeport

A suffocating defense helped Woodsfield Monroe Central handle Bridgeport 43-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Woodsfield Monroe Central opened with a 22-0 advantage over Bridgeport through the first quarter.

The Seminoles registered a 36-0 advantage at intermission over the Bulldogs.

Woodsfield Monroe Central roared to a 43-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time Bridgeport and Woodsfield Monroe Central played in a 50-44 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Bridgeport faced off against Matamoras Frontier.

Thomas Worthington thwarts Columbus Worthington Kilbourne’s quest

Thomas Worthington eventually beat Columbus Worthington Kilbourne 28-9 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Thomas Worthington took an early lead by forging a 7-6 margin over Columbus Worthington Kilbourne after the first quarter.

The Cardinals registered a 14-6 advantage at halftime over the Wolves.

Thomas Worthington roared to a 25-9 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cardinals held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

The last time Thomas Worthington and Columbus Worthington Kilbourne played in a 21-10 game on Aug. 27, 2021.

Worthington Christian dominates Miamisburg Dayton Christian

Worthington Christian’s overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Miamisburg Dayton Christian 48-6 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

The last time Worthington Christian and Miamisburg Dayton Christian played in a 45-0 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Dayton West Carrollton lets lead slip away in Xenia’s victory

Xenia overcame a first-quarter deficit in a 37-7 win over Dayton West Carrollton for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Dayton West Carrollton started on steady ground by forging a 7-3 lead over Xenia at the end of the first quarter.

The Buccaneers kept a 13-7 intermission margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Xenia roared to a 30-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Buccaneers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Xenia and Dayton West Carrollton faced off on Oct. 13, 2022 at Xenia High School.

Recently on Aug. 17, Xenia squared off with Beavercreek in a football game.

Youngstown East allows no points against East Cleveland Shaw

A suffocating defense helped Youngstown East handle East Cleveland Shaw 58-0 at Youngstown East High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The last time East Cleveland Shaw and Youngstown East played in a 12-8 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

Youngstown Ursuline races in front to defeat Parma Padua Franciscan

Youngstown Ursuline controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 38-7 victory over Parma Padua Franciscan in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Youngstown Ursuline opened with a 24-7 advantage over Parma Padua Franciscan through the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish opened a huge 32-7 gap over the Bruins at halftime.

Youngstown Ursuline thundered to a 38-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Youngstown Ursuline and Parma Padua Franciscan faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Youngstown Ursuline High School.

Marietta comes up short in matchup with Zanesville West Muskingum

Zanesville West Muskingum pushed past Marietta for a 39-20 win on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Zanesville West Muskingum took an early lead by forging a 17-14 margin over Marietta after the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Zanesville West Muskingum jumped to a 24-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Tornadoes outscored the Tigers 15-6 in the final quarter.

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley takes advantage of early margin to defeat Navarre Fairless

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley scored early and often in a 45-14 win over Navarre Fairless in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Last season, Navarre Fairless and Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Navarre Fairless High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.