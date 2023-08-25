Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary eventually took victory away from Massillon Perry 16-14 at Massillon Perry High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Massillon Perry started on steady ground by forging a 7-6 lead over Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary at the end of the first quarter.

The Fighting Irish kept a 9-7 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Akron St. Vincent – St. Mary moved to a 16-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers narrowed the gap 7-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

