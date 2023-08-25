A swift early pace pushed Columbus Bishop Ready past Cincinnati Hills Christian Friday 56-22 in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Columbus Bishop Ready took an early lead by forging a 28-8 margin over Cincinnati Hills Christian after the first quarter.

The Eagles tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 28-16 at halftime.

Columbus Bishop Ready steamrolled to a 56-22 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

