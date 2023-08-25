Beloit West Branch raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 34-13 win over Peninsula Woodridge for an Ohio high school football victory on Aug. 25.

Last season, Beloit West Branch and Peninsula Woodridge faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Beloit West Branch High School.

