East Liverpool Beaver Local dominated Salem 41-20 in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

East Liverpool Beaver Local took an early lead by forging a 21-0 margin over Salem after the first quarter.

Both teams were blanked in the second quarter.

East Liverpool Beaver Local breathed fire to a 28-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Quakers rallied with a 14-13 advantage in the final quarter. However, the Beavers prevailed.

Last season, Salem and East Liverpool Beaver Local squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at East Liverpool Beaver Local High School.

