Alliance Marlington overcame a spirited challenge and rallied for a 31-21 win against Canal Fulton Northwest in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Canal Fulton Northwest started on steady ground by forging a 14-0 lead over Alliance Marlington at the end of the first quarter.

The Indians took a 21-14 lead over the Dukes heading to the intermission locker room.

Alliance Marlington broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 31-21 lead over Canal Fulton Northwest.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Canal Fulton Northwest and Alliance Marlington faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Canal Fulton Northwest High School.

