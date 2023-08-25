Duncan Falls Philo eventually took victory away from Carrollton 20-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Duncan Falls Philo jumped in front of Carrollton 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Duncan Falls Philo and Carrollton each scored in the third quarter.

The Warriors tried to respond in the final quarter with a 7-6 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.

Recently on Aug. 17, Duncan Falls Philo squared off with The Plains Athens in a football game.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.