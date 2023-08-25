Alliance collected a solid win over Niles in a 45-28 verdict at Alliance High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Alliance took an early lead by forging a 27-14 margin over Niles after the first quarter.

The Red Dragons tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 33-21 at halftime.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Aviators, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 12-7 fourth quarter, too.

Last season, Alliance and Niles squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Niles McKinley High School.

In recent action on Aug. 17, Niles faced off against Warren Howland.

