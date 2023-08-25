Defense dominated as Clarksville Clinton-Massie pitched a 42-0 shutout of Trenton Edgewood in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Trenton Edgewood after the first quarter.

The Falcons opened an immense 35-0 gap over the Cougars at halftime.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie charged to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Trenton Edgewood and Clarksville Clinton-Massie squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Trenton Edgewood High School.

