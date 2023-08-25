Dayton Oakwood handled Dayton Northridge 38-12 in an impressive showing on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

Dayton Oakwood took an early lead by forging a 9-0 margin over Dayton Northridge after the first quarter.

The Lumberjacks opened a giant 17-0 gap over the Polar Bears at halftime.

Dayton Oakwood stormed to a 31-12 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lumberjacks hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

Last season, Dayton Northridge and Dayton Oakwood squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Dayton Northridge High School.

