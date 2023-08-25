Cincinnati Wyoming’s defense throttled Monroe, resulting in a 13-0 shutout in Ohio high school football on Aug. 25.

Cincinnati Wyoming jumped in front of Monroe 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

Cincinnati Wyoming darted to a 13-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and fourth quarters, with no one scoring.

