Germantown Valley View controlled the action to earn an impressive 60-7 win against West Milton Milton-Union at West Milton Milton-Union High on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Germantown Valley View a 21-7 lead over West Milton Milton-Union.

The Spartans opened an enormous 27-7 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Germantown Valley View steamrolled to a 46-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 14-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Last season, Germantown Valley View and West Milton Milton-Union squared off on Nov. 18, 2022 at Germantown Valley View High School.

