Carlisle eventually beat Casstown Miami East 34-20 on Aug. 25 in Ohio football action.

The first quarter gave Carlisle a 12-6 lead over Casstown Miami East.

Defense ruled the second quarter as the Indians and the Vikings were both scoreless.

Carlisle moved to a 26-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Indians held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Carlisle and Casstown Miami East squared off on Aug. 26, 2021 at Carlisle High School.

