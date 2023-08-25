Brookville topped Anna 28-21 in a tough tilt on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

Anna showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-6 advantage over Brookville as the first quarter ended.

The Blue Devils’ offense jumped in front for a 28-21 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

Both teams were blanked in the third and fourth quarters.

Last season, Brookville and Anna faced off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Anna High School.

