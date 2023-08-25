Caledonia River Valley’s defense throttled Mansfield Madison Comprehensive, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Aug. 25.

Caledonia River Valley took an early lead by forging a 14-0 margin over Mansfield Madison Comprehensive after the first quarter.

The Vikings fought to a 21-0 halftime margin at the Rams’ expense.

Caledonia River Valley pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Caledonia River Valley and Mansfield Madison Comprehensive squared off on Aug. 26, 2022 at Mansfield Madison Comprehensive High School.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.