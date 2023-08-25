Ashland didn’t flinch, finally repelling Marion Harding 14-6 in Ohio high school football action on Aug. 25.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and second quarters.

The third quarter gave Ashland a 7-0 lead over Marion Harding.

The Arrows avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-6 stretch over the final quarter.

We want your feedback on the accuracy and quality of this article. Take a 1-minute survey and be registered to win a $25 Visa gift card.

Don’t miss our in-depth coverage of north central Ohio high school sports including profiles, analysis and game coverage. For statewide results and expert analysis of the best teams and prep athletes in Ohio, register for our free newsletter. It’s required reading for high school sports fans. This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI, the world leaders in fan-driven sports results.