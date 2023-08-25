Dresden Tri-Valley earned a convincing 42-7 win over Pataskala Licking Heights on Aug. 25 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Dresden Tri-Valley a 20-0 lead over Pataskala Licking Heights.

The Scotties registered a 35-0 advantage at halftime over the Hornets.

Dresden Tri-Valley roared to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Hornets outpointed the Scotties 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

The last time Dresden Tri-Valley and Pataskala Licking Heights played in a 27-21 game on Aug. 26, 2022.

