Galion Northmor sent Greenwich South Central home scoreless in a 60-0 decision during this Ohio football game.

Galion Northmor jumped in front of Greenwich South Central 19-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Knights registered a 40-0 advantage at halftime over the Trojans.

Galion Northmor breathed fire to a 47-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Golden Knights outscored the Trojans 13-0 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Galion Northmor and Greenwich South Central squared off on Aug. 27, 2021 at Galion Northmor High School.

