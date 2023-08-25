Ashland Crestview fought ahead of Howard East Knox 20-14 in a close game in an Ohio high school football matchup.

Ashland Crestview opened with a 7-0 advantage over Howard East Knox through the first quarter.

The Cougars fought to a 20-7 halftime margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs outpointed the Cougars 7-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

